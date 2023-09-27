ROAD CLOSURE MEMORIAL DRIVE ST J
Memorial drive from Mt Pisgah to Depot Hill rd. will be shut down until further notice due to a hazard. Specific details are not available at this time , updates will be provided as appropriate. Motorist should seek alternative routes and expect delays in the area.
Please drive carefully.
