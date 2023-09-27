Submit Release
ROAD CLOSURE MEMORIAL DRIVE ST J

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

St Johnsbury Barracks

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

 

Memorial drive from Mt Pisgah to Depot Hill rd. will be shut down until further notice due to a hazard.  Specific details are not available at this time , updates will be provided as appropriate.  Motorist should seek alternative routes and expect delays in the area.

 

Please drive carefully.


Stacie Rose




STACIE ROSE

EMERGENCY COMMUNICATIONS DISPATCHER I

VERMONT STATE POLICE

WILLISTON BARRACKS

802-878-7111, OPT 3

FAX: 802-878-3173

