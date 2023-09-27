Submit Release
Attorney General Jackley Announces Yankton Man Sentenced To 85 Years in Prison For 2022 Shooting Death

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023

Contact: Tony Mangan, Communications Director, 605-773-6878

PIERRE.S.D.  – South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley announces that Trevor Wayne Harrison of Yankton was sentenced Monday in Yankton County Circuit Court to 85 years in prison, with 20 years suspended, after he earlier pled guilty to one count of First Degree Manslaughter.

Harrison was indicted in the 2022 shooting death of his former girlfriend at Yankton home. He later pled guilty to the one charge. Harrison also will have to pay restitution.

“This sentence brings resolution to a violent crime and perhaps some comfort to the victim’s family,” said Attorney General Jackley. “I want to thank all of the law enforcement officers and prosecutors who worked to bring justice in this case.”

Agencies involved in the investigation were the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation and Yankton Police Department.

Prosecution of the case was handled by the South Dakota Attorney General’s Office and Yankton County State’s Attorney’s Office.

