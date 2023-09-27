MDC announces fish salvage order for Lake #2 at Logan Conservation Area in October

Body

SILEX, Mo. — The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) has authorized an Emergency Fish Salvage Order for Lake #2 at William R. Logan Conservation Area in Lincoln County. The order will take effect Sunday, Oct. 1 through Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023. Lake #2 is located in the northwest portion of the area.

MDC is enacting the order because the dam on the 6.8-acre lake is failing and needs to be reconstructed. Cutting the lake dam to make necessary repairs will completely drain water from the lake, resulting in the death of all fish in the lake. The Emergency Fish Salvage Order will enable anglers to remove as many fish as possible so as to minimize waste.

During the order, anglers may take all species of fish from the lake (excluding endangered species listed in 3 CSR 10-4.111 of the Wildlife Code of Missouri).

In addition to fishing methods already authorized for the lake, the order enables anglers to take fish by the following methods during hours when Logan Lake #2 is open for public use and fishing: gig, atlatl, underwater spearfishing, bow, crossbow, snagging, grabbing, dip net, throw net, seine, and by hand.

These temporary parameters will expand opportunities for those who fish the lake. They apply only to Lake #2 on Logan Conservation Area. All other permit, season, and limit requirements not specified above will remain in effect.

Anglers between the ages of 16 and 65 must still hold a valid Missouri Fishing Permit to fish at the lake.

William R. Logan Conservation Area is located five miles north of Silex between Highway 61 and Route UU. The 1,798-acre area includes 29 acres of lakes/ponds, and a creek.