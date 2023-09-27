MDC hosting free Effective Wingshooting for the Hunter event Oct. 14 at Trenton

Body

Trenton, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) will host a free session designed to help upland gamebird and waterfowl hunters have success in the field. The Effective Wingshooting for the Hunter session will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 14 at the Trenton Trap and Skeet Range.

The session will have an overview of wingshooting techniques. Experts will provide tips for participants as they do trap shooting at the range. This session will also help participants learn how to effectively use non-toxic shot shells for different types of game birds. Instructors will also teach about distance estimation and patterning shotguns with hunting ammunition. Participants are asked to bring their own shotguns and MDC will provide ammunition.

This session is open to participants ages 14 and older. They will need to bring their own lunch and drinks. Registration is required. To register, visit https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4nk. For more information about the program, contact Adam Brandsgaard, MDC conservation educator, at Adam.Brandsgaard@mdc.mo.gov.