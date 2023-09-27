Mondo.NYC Live Showcases to Spotlight More Than 35 Artists Including Joe Sumner & AI-Human Hybrid Band Desdemona’s Dream
Live shows will be held in venues across NYC and online from October 10-13
We’re so proud of how diverse this year’s lineup is, with acts from the Philippines to Italy, and we can’t wait to bring their music to the live and virtual attendees.”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mondo.NYC, the annual global business summit and showcase music festival held in New York City from October 10-13, announced today the artists who will perform during its 2023 Showcase Music Festival, which will be held at venues throughout NYC and Brooklyn, including The Knitting Factory at Baker Falls, Drom, Heaven Can Wait, Pianos, and the Brooklyn Bowl. All 21+ Mondo.NYC attendees can attend each live showcase free of charge. In addition, Mondo will present its online Music Discovery Showcase via its YouTube channel.
— Heather de Armas, Showcase Director of Mondo.NYC
Mondo.NYC’s 2023 live and online showcases include more than 35 artists performing across four nights at five different venues and on YouTube. Curated by Mondo.NYC co-founders and former CMJ leaders Bobby Haber and Joanne Abbot Green, this year’s artists come from all around the world,— including France, Canada, Spain, the Philippines, and the U.S. — and represent a myriad of genres, including pop, electronic, alternative, indie, rock, and more.
Highlights from this year’s showcase artists include Joe Sumner, son of legendary musician Sting; Matty Marz, one of the first 45 graduates of the year-long inaugural intensive mentorship program at the Los Angeles Academy for Artists & Music Production (LAAMP); Amanda Ayala, a contestant on The Voice Season 9, chosen by Adam Levine, and the Amazon show Who Will Rock You; Brie Stoner, whose music has been featured in campaigns for Victoria’s Secret and in the hit Netflix show Orange Is The New Black; 24-year-old GRAMMY-winning blues guitarist Christone “Kingfish” Ingram; GRAMMY-nominated saxophonist Jay Rodriguez, who has performed and recorded with artists since the age of 15 including Dizzy Gillespie, James Brown, Isaac Hayes, Dave Matthews, Cab Calloway, Miley Cyrus, Prince, and more; and Desdemona’s Dream featuring lead singer Desi the robot: a creative fusion of music, technology, AI, and performance art. In addition, Ethiopia-born, Canada-based artist Zada will make her U.S. debut at Mondo.NYC with a much-anticipated debut album coming in February.
“We’re incredibly excited to be sharing our 2023 showcase agenda, and getting to host so many amazing artists at five of the best independent venues across New York City,” said Heather de Armas, Showcase Director of Mondo.NYC. “We’re so proud of how diverse this year’s lineup is, with acts from the Philippines to Italy, and we can’t wait to bring their music to the live and virtual attendees.”
“In addition to the live in-person performances taking place every night of Mondo.NYC this year, I’m also thrilled that our online showcases will return, giving those who cannot travel to NYC for the festival a chance to take a bite of the Big Apple in their own homes,” said Joanne Abbot Green, Founder, Managing Director, and Executive Producer of Mondo.NYC. “We introduced these online sessions during the Covid-19 pandemic, and the response has been amazing. We’re glad to keep the tradition going!”
Mondo.NYC 2023 Live Showcase Schedule
(As of September 27, 2023)
Tuesday, October 10
Venue: The Knitting Factory at Baker Falls
Tickets: https://ticketweb.com/event/mondo-2023-showcase-knitting-factory-at-baker-falls-tickets/13592398?pl=bkf
• 8:30 PM – Abbie Roper
• 9:15 PM – Olivia Hellman
• 10:00 PM – Specialists
• 10:45 PM – Private Browsing
• 11:30 PM – Paytra
Venue: Drom
Tickets: https://dromnyc.com/event/desdemonas-dream-showcase/
• 8:30 PM – Desdemona’s Dream
Wednesday, October 11
Venue: Drom
Tickets: https://dromnyc.com/event/mondo-nyc-live-showcase/
• 7:00 PM – Elle Baez
• 7:45 PM – Matty Marz
• 8:30 PM – Amanda Ayala
• 9:15 PM – Zada
• 10:00 PM – Ashlynn Malia
Venue: Brooklyn Bowl
Tickets: https://brooklynbowl.com/brooklyn/events/detail/long-beach-dub-allstars-x-passafire-13481818
• Long Beach Dub Allstars
• Passafire
Thursday, October 12
Venue: Heaven Can Wait
Tickets: https://ticketweb.com/event/mondo-nyc-kr3wcial-santa-salut-heaven-can-wait-tickets/13537748?pl=CIB
• 6:30 PM – Kr3wcial
• 7:00 PM – Santa Salut
• 7:35 PM – Dread Woo
• 8:10 PM – Tracy de Sa
• 8:45 PM – King KC
Venue: Brooklyn Bowl
Tickets: https://brooklynbowl.com/brooklyn/events/detail/christone-kingfish-ingram-13417228
• 8:00 PM – Christone “Kingfish” Ingram
Friday, October 13
Venue: Pianos
Tickets: https://shorturl.at/cfhyT
• 6:00 PM – Gianna Alessi
• 6:40 PM – Krystofer Maison
• 7:20 PM – Brie Stoner
• 8:00 PM – Tanika Charles
• 8:40 PM – Joe Sumner
Mondo.NYC 2023 Virtual Music Discovery Showcase Schedule
Tuesday, October 10
• Adriana
• Coiote
• Xeven
• Farrow Band
• Emmrose
• Lina Maxine
• Itchy Worms
Wednesday, October 11
• Francois Clark
• Jay Rodriguez Sierra
• Lyubov Kay
• TNTLKP
• Tony Newbury
• Tanners
• Gregory Dillon
Registration for Mondo.NYC is available here. The full Mondo.NYC 2023 agenda includes over 50 panels taking place from October 10-13 and focusing on topics including the state of the industry, music supervision, management, music tech, finance, gaming, policy, touring, music creation and production, and more. Other Mondo.NYC 2023 tracks include the Music & Tech Law Symposium, The Guild of Music Supervisors Education Event & Film Festival, Harvard Law School Recording Artists Project presents Pro Bono Sessions for Independent Artists, and curated tracks and panels such as RIAA Presents: Everything You Need to Know About Music Policy in One Hour, SoundExchange Presents: The Music Tech Generation, Covington & Burling LLP presents Getting Physical With Music Tech, Future of Music Creation & Production, and more.
About Mondo.NYC:
Mondo.NYC is an international festival and global business summit of and for music and tech industry insiders and innovators, emerging artists, and their fans. Mondo connects fans and creators in a shared mission of empowering artists and advancing ideas in an ever-changing music business and technology landscape. Founded in 2016 by Joanne Abbot Green and Bobby Haber, the event and its year-round content programming have brought together thousands of industry professionals, artists, and fans both in-person and online.
Please note all Mondo.NYC 2023 events are subject to change without notice.
Follow us on social media! #mondoNYC
LinkedIn: @mondo-nyc
Instagram: @mondo.nyc
Facebook: @mondofestivalnewyork
X: @mondonewyork
Laurie Jakobsen
Jaybird Communications
+1 917-697-2274
email us here