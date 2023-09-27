Results of industrial survey 2022

MACAU, September 27 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that there were 889 establishments operating in industrial related activities in Macao (covering Manufacturing and Electricity, Gas & Water Supply) in 2022, the same as in 2021. Total number of persons engaged dropped by 204 to 10,579. Receipts and Expenditure of these establishments amounted to MOP10.53 billion and MOP7.74 billion respectively in 2022, up by 1.3% and 2.5% year-on-year. As expenditure showed a higher increase than receipts, Gross Surplus decreased by 1.8% year-on-year to MOP2.80 billion. Gross Value Added that measures the sectoral contribution to the economy went down by 1.6% to MOP4.85 billion, and Gross Fixed Capital Formation declined by 74.5% to MOP310 million.

There were 884 Manufacturing related establishments, up by 2 year-on-year; number of persons engaged fell by 206 to 9,484. Receipts of the Manufacturing sector increased by 2.6% year-on-year to MOP6.80 billion, mainly driven by the growth in Receipts of Manufacture of Cement & Concrete. Expenditure totalled MOP6.26 billion, a rise of 5.1%. Meanwhile, Gross Surplus and Gross Value Added of the sector decreased by 19.8% and 7.6% year-on-year to MOP536 million and MOP1.97 billion respectively. In contrast, Gross Fixed Capital Formation soared by 89.9% year-on-year to MOP343 million due to the acquisition of plants and equipment by the establishments.

Within the Manufacturing sector, Receipts of Manufacture of Food Products & Beverages, which took up the largest share of the total receipts, decreased by 2.5% year-on-year to MOP2.26 billion; of which, Receipts of Manufacture of Chinese Bakery Products (with visitors being the major source of customers) fell by 14.5% to MOP382 million. Meanwhile, Expenditure of Manufacture of Food Products & Beverages rose by 5.2% to MOP2.17 billion. Gross Surplus and Gross Value Added of the industry showed a decline of 64.7% and 18.6% respectively. On the other hand, Receipts of Manufacture of Cement & Concrete expanded by 13.3% year-on-year to MOP2.02 billion, underpinned by a continued rise in the demand for cement and concrete products in public construction projects. Expenditure of the industry swelled by 14.4% to MOP1.65 billion. Gross Surplus and Gross Value Added showed respective growth of 8.6% and 9.9% year-on-year.

As regards the Electricity, Gas & Water Supply sector, the number of establishments went down by 2 year-on-year to 5, while the number of persons engaged held steady at 1,095. Receipts and Expenditure of the sector dipped by 0.8% and 6.9% year-on-year to MOP3.73 billion and MOP1.47 billion respectively in 2022. As the decrease in expenditure was larger than that in receipts, Gross Surplus rose by 3.7% to MOP2.26 billion. Gross Value Added amounted to MOP2.88 billion, a rise of 3.0%. Gross Fixed Capital Formation of the sector recorded a negative value of MOP33.43 million, owing to the sale of machinery and equipment by the establishments.