Cultural Affairs Bureau organised the participation of art troupes in exchange performances for the programme of the “Culture Cities of East Asia 2025” in order to showcase the multicultural appeal of Macao, China

MACAU, June 3 - The opening ceremonies of the programme of the “Culture City of East Asia 2025” have been successively held since March in the Macao SAR, in the cities of Huzhou in Mainland China, Anseong in the Republic of Korea, and Kamakura in Japan. The Cultural Affairs Bureau of the Macao SAR Government (IC, from its Portuguese acronym) was invited to attend these opening ceremonies and arranged special performances of Portuguese Folk Dance and Cantonese Opera. Through in-depth cultural exchange, IC hopes to showcase the profound cultural heritage of Macao featuring the fusion of diverse cultures, establish Macao as an important bridgehead for the country’s high-level opening-up to the world and a vital window for exchange and mutual understanding between the Chinese and Western civilisations, and tell stories of China to the world.

Headed by the Vice President of the Cultural Affairs Bureau of the Macao SAR Government, Cheang Kai Meng, Macao art troupes performed at the opening ceremonies of the programme held in the cities of Huzhou in Mainland China, Anseong in the Republic of Korea, and Kamakura in Japan. Various representatives of the Associação de Danças e Cantares Portuguesa “Macau no Coração” travelled to Huzhou and performed Portuguese Folk Dance, an intangible cultural heritage item of Macao, showcasing the city's characteristics of Sino-Portuguese cultural fusion with cheerful rhythms and unique customs. Cantonese Opera embodies a profound cultural heritage and reflects the spirit of its time. The Zhen Hua Sing Cantonese Opera Association has introduced Cantonese Opera, a traditional artistic treasure of Lingnan, to the cities of Anseong in the Republic of Korea and of Kamakura in Japan. Through their stunning performances Chu Chan Wa, Mok Weng Lam and other actors have showcased the essence of this traditional art to local audiences, earning warm applause and great acclaim.

The Cultural Affairs Bureau of the Macao SAR Government organised the participation of the referred art troupes in the exchange performances in the programme of the “Culture City of East Asia 2025”, offering the audiences an artistic extravaganza that combined traditional heritage with a modern touch and facilitating cultural exchange and cooperation in East Asia. Through Cantonese Opera and Portuguese Folk Dance performances, Macao seeks to showcase its commitment to cultural preservation and innovation, further solidifying its role as “a base for exchange and cooperation where Chinese culture is the mainstream and diverse cultures coexist”. These performances showcase the charm of Chinese culture and promote international cultural and artistic exchange. Additionally, the aim is to strengthen cultural bonds with the other three “Culture Cities of East Asia 2025”: Huzhou in Mainland China, Anseong in the Republic of Korea, and Kamakura in Japan.

Several government departments and integrated resorts will launch a series of cultural, sports and tourism events included the programme of the “Culture City of East Asia 2025—Macao, China”. Themed “East-West Encounter, Asia in Harmony”, the programme features internationally appealing cultural showcases, cultural tourism projects and various exchange activities, in order to facilitate the cultural and artistic collaboration across East Asia.

For more information about the programme of the “Culture City of East Asia 2025 – Macao, China”, please visit the thematic webpage at www.icm.gov.mo/culturecityofeastasia_macao and Macao activities website “Enjoy Macao”.