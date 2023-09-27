Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,567 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 467,839 in the last 365 days.

Sofema Online has extended the CAMO Diploma Supplemental Package: The price is held until 31 October 2023

Sofema Online has extended the CAMO Diploma Supplemental Package! The price is held until 31 October 2023

Sofema Online has extended the CAMO Diploma Supplemental Package! The price is held until 31 October 2023

The EASA Part 26/CS 26 Regulatory Training for Large Airplanes Additional Airworthiness Specifications course was added to the CAMO Diploma Supplemental Package

SOFIA, BULGARIA, September 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sofema Online has extended the CAMO Diploma Supplemental Package with the following training >> EASA Part 26/CS 26 Regulatory Training for Large Aeroplanes Additional Airworthiness Specifications << & Froze the price of 235 EUR until 31 October 2023

About the newly added course: EASA Part 26/CS 26 Regulatory Training for Large Aeroplanes Additional Airworthiness Specifications

Duration: Equivalent to 1-day classroom training
Price: 85 EUR

This training aims to provide the delegates with a comprehensive understanding of the regulatory obligations documented in Part 26/CS 26 Requirements. They will also understand the timeline & requirements to ensure compliance with the Continuing Structural Integrity Programme. After completing the course, the participants will be able to use the regulation to proactively manage the oversight of regulatory compliance related to the AMP and its control processes.

About the package: CAMO Diploma Supplemental Package

The package consists of 5 Different courses (each one is certificated) which together are an ideal program for CAMO Staff to demonstrate a deep understanding of both the regulations driving EASA compliance as well as a broad awareness of multiple subjects which support the Continuing Airworthiness Role:
>> Part M Subpart I for Airworthiness Review Staff (Initial)
>> CAMO & AMO Planning & Tech Services – Job Card & Technical Authoring
>> EASA Part M – Understanding MSG 3 Methodology and Analytic Process Essentials
>> EASA Part M – Understanding MSG 3 Methodology and Analytic Process Essentials
>> EASA Part 26/CS 26 Regulatory Training for Large Aeroplanes Additional Airworthiness Specifications – NEW

How can clients save (even) more? By buying this package at the same time as the CAMO Diploma for only 199 EUR (instead of 235 EUR)

Steve Bentley
Sofema Online
+ +359 2 423 3870
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube

You just read:

Sofema Online has extended the CAMO Diploma Supplemental Package: The price is held until 31 October 2023

Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Education


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more