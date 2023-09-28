3rd Anniversary of "Godzilla Interception Operation" at Nijigen no Mori: "Premium Ticket with Original MA-1 Jacket"

MA-1 Bomber Jacket (green side) MA-1 Bomber Jacket (black reverse side) Closeup of original badge designs Godzilla Interception Operation

Limited Edition Godzilla-themed Bomber Jackets on Sale from September 30th

AWAJI CITY, HYOGO PREFECTURE, JAPAN, September 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- To celebrate the 3rd anniversary of the October 10th opening of Nijigen no Mori's popular attraction "Godzilla Interception Operation", a limited quantity of premium tickets which come with an original design MA-1 bomber jacket will go on sale from Saturday, September 30th. Online pre-sales will also be available from September 28th.

The design of the MA-1 bomber jackets are based on the hit 2016 movie "Shin Godzilla", and will be limited-edition bonus items for a mere 250 premium tickets. Additionally, the jackets are reversible, featuring 2 different designs in 1 jacket. MA-1 bomber jackets were originally developed by the United States Air Force and became popular due to their rugged but stylish silhouette. Fans and newcomers alike are bound to enjoy the coolest of ticket bonuses, only available for the 3rd anniversary of "Godzilla Interception Operation"!

With the film "Godzilla Minus One" to premiere November 3rd for Godzilla's 70th birthday, this year is a "Godzilla Year"! Don't miss this limited edition Godzilla merch.

■Overview

On Sale: from Saturday, September 16th

Price: Adults 30,200 yen (inc. tax), Children 28,600 yen (inc. tax), Kids 28,100 yen (inc. tax)

※Jacket only included with first 250 purchased tickets. Promotion ends when sold out.

※One one-size adult jackets available.

Content: Premium tickets include ordinary ticket access (pre-theater, zipline, shooting, museum) and the 3rd anniversary bonus.

Bonus: Original "Shin Godzilla" design reversible MA-1 jacket

HP: https://nijigennomori.com/en/godzilla_awajishima/

■”Godzilla Interception Operation” Summary

"Godzilla Interception Operation" is a unique attraction centered around a 120-meter-long Godzilla, the world’s largest, which has risen from the sea onto Awaji Island. This one-of-a-kind attraction lets you feel the true awesome power of the world-famous monster. Participants join the National Awaji-Island Institute of Godzilla Disaster (NIGOD) and take part in highly detailed research missions that see them infiltrating Godzilla’s body via zipline and eliminating dispersing Godzilla cells in a shooting game. Visitors can also purchase original NIGOD goods and enjoy dishes specially designed with the theme of “Godzilla Interception Operation”.

TM & © TOHO CO., LTD.