Phone talk with the Deputy Prime Minister in charge of Agriculture, Minister of Agriculture, heads of Sughd and Khatlon provinces and a number of districts

TAJIKISTAN, September 26 - Today, the President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Leader of the Nation, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, held a telephone conversation with the Deputy Prime Minister in charge of Agriculture, the Minister of Agriculture, the heads of Sughd and Khatlon provinces, Mastchoh, Devashtich, Lakhsh, Tojikobod, Rasht, Panj, Jayhun, Shahritus and Qubodiyon districts, and heard their reports on the state of affairs in the field and districts.

Honorable Emomali Rahmon tasked the officials to prepare for the upcoming winter, first of all, to prepare social institutions and the population for the cold season, collect cotton, potato, fruit and vegetable crops on time and to take necessary measures to supply the consumer market with products of domestic production.

The Leader of the Nation also specially emphasized the issue of saving food and high-quality seeds of agricultural crops for the next year in every family.