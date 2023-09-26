Senate Bill 838 Printer's Number 1113
PENNSYLVANIA, September 26 - possession or control of a firearm or dangerous
weapon.
(D) The technical violation involved the
manufacture, sale, delivery or possession with the
intent to manufacture, sell or deliver, a controlled
substance or other drug regulated under the act of
April 14, 1972 (P.L.233, No.64), known as The
Controlled Substance, Drug, Device and Cosmetic Act.
(E) The defendant absconded.
(F) A technical violation that involved an
intentional and unexcused failure to adhere to
recommended programming or conditions on three or
more separate occasions. For purposes of this clause,
multiple technical violations stemming from the same
episode of events shall not constitute separate
technical violations.
(2) If the defendant is ineligible for termination of
probation as a result of a technical violation enumerated in
paragraph (1)(ii) or (iii) occurring within the six months
immediately preceding the probation review conference and if
all other conditions are satisfied, a probation review
conference shall be held six months after the date that the
enumerated technical violation occurred.
(h) Failure to pay restitution.--
(1) If the court does not terminate probation at a
probation review conference solely because of the defendant's
failure to pay restitution in full, the court shall order
that the defendant be placed on administrative probation for
the remaining balance of the defendant's probation sentence A
PERIOD NOT TO EXCEED THE DEFENDANT'S REMAINING BALANCE AT THE
