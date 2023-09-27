Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Analysis For 2023-2032

Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 27, 2023

The 'Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Global Market Report 2023,' published by The Business Research Company, serves as a comprehensive repository of insights, encompassing all dimensions of the autoimmune disease diagnosis market. As per TBRC's projections, the autoimmune disease diagnosis market is set to attain a valuation of $7.55 billion by 2027, with a commendable compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.0%.

The remarkable growth in the autoimmune disease diagnosis market can be attributed to the high prevalence of autoimmune diseases. Notably, North America is anticipated to dominate the autoimmune disease diagnosis market, accounting for the largest market share. Leading players in the autoimmune disease diagnosis market include Thermo Fisher Scientific, Siemens Healthineers, Abbott, Danaher, Bio-Rad Laboratories, and Trinity Biotech.

A noteworthy trend in the autoimmune disease diagnosis market is the adoption of biosensors and nanobiosensors for rapid detection, presenting a novel tool for detecting antibodies. These biosensors are favored for their attributes such as affordability, high sensitivity, user-friendliness, multiplexing capabilities, and swift diagnosis. Additionally, they not only measure antibody quantities in human blood serum with exceptional sensitivity but also quantify antibody activity. This is achieved through the utilization of portable optical label-free biosensors based on spectral correlation interferometry. Such point-of-care technology delivers more integrated, informative, timely, and precise autoimmune disease diagnoses compared to conventional methods.

• By Product: Consumables & Assay Kits, Instruments

• By Test Type: Routine Laboratory Tests, Autoantibodies Tests, Immunologic Tests, Other Tests

• By End User: Clinical Laboratories, Hospitals, Other End Users

• By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Autoimmune diseases diagnosis refers to conditions in which the body produces antibodies that attack and damage its own healthy cells. This category includes various disorders such as Crohn's disease, rheumatoid arthritis, Hashimoto’s disease, multiple sclerosis, Grave’s disease, psoriasis, coeliac disease, type 1 diabetes, lupus, inflammatory bowel syndrome, and they are typically diagnosed through immunological tests.

• Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

The Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on market size, drivers and trends, major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The autoimmune disease diagnosis market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

