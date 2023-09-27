Suspects Sought in an Armed Carjacking

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Second District seek the public’s assistance in locating suspects in reference to an armed carjacking that occurred on Sunday, September 24, 2023, in the 2100 block of M Street, Northwest.

At approximately 4:24 a.m., the victims were stopped getting gas when five suspects approached them. One of the suspects brandished a handgun and ordered the victims to the ground. The suspects then took the car keys, and two suspects fled in the victims’ vehicle while the remaining three suspects fled in the suspect vehicle.

The suspects were captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in this video: https://youtu.be/FgU-qjr_2bI

Anyone who can identify these suspects or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.