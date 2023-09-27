Audit Advisory for Thursday, September 28, 2023
Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.
The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, September 28, 2023.
FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY
|County
|Audit Entity and Period
|Report Type
|Ashtabula
|Ashtabula County General Health District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|Ashtabula Metropolitan Housing Authority
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|Auglaize
|Auglaize County
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|Belmont
|OR&W Fire District
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Butler
|Metroparks of Butler County
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|Butler County
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|Butler County Convention and Visitors Bureau
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Audited as Part of Primary Government
|Clinton
|City of Wilmington
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
FFR
|City of Wilmington Sanitary Landfill
Agreed-Upon Procedures Report
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Columbiana
|Salem City Health Department
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Audited as Part of Primary Government
|City of Salem
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|Crawford
|Crawford County
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|Galion Port Authority
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Cuyahoga
|The MetroHealth System
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Community Improvement Corporation of Broadview Heights
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Basic Audit
|City of Cleveland Heights
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|City of Broadview Heights
Alternative Compliance Examination
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Compliance Examination
|Defiance
|Defiance-Paulding Consolidated Department of Job and Family Services
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|Delaware
|Delaware County Transit Board
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|Village of Galena
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Erie
|City of Sandusky
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|Erie County General Health District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|Fairfield
|Fairfield County
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|Fairfield County Airport Authority
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Audited as Part of Primary Government
|Fayette
|Fayette Metropolitan Housing Authority
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|Franklin
|Franklin County
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|City of New Albany
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Fulton
|Fulton County
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|Greene
|Greene County Transit Board
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|Hamilton
|Hamilton County General Health District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|Citizens of the World Charter Schools - Cincinnati
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|Elmwood Place Community Improvement Corporation
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Basic Audit
|Hocking
|City of Logan
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Holmes
|Killbuck Community Improvement Corporation
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Basic Audit
|Huron
|Huron County Airport Authority
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Audited as Part of Primary Government
|IPA
|Huron County
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Huron County Landfill
Financial Assurance Certification
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Knox
|Knox County Educational Service Center
7/1/2020 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|City of Mount Vernon
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Lake
|City of Willoughby Landfill
Financial Assurance Certification
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|City of Willoughby
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Madison Community Improvement Corporation
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Basic Audit
|Lake County
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|Lake Development Authority
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|Lake County Landfill
Financial Assurance Certification
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Lorain
|Avon Lake Community Improvement Corporation
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Basic Audit
|Lorain Energy Special Improvement District
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Basic Audit
|City of Avon
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|Lucas
|Toledo Area Regional Transit Authority
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|Mahoning
|Austintown Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|Medina
|Medina County Combined General Health District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|Monroe
|Monroe County
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|Montgomery
|Montgomery County Convention Facilities Authority
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|Montgomery County
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|City of Union
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Morrow
|Morrow County
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Muskingum
|City of Zanesville
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Noble
|Noble County
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|Ottawa
|Ottawa County
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|City of Port Clinton
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|Village of Oak Harbor
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|Paulding
|Paulding County
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|Portage
|Portage County
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|Preble
|Somers Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|FFR
|Preble Shawnee Local School District
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|FFR
|Putnam
|Putnam County
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|Richland
|Lexington Community Improvement Corporation
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Basic Audit
|Sandusky
|Sandusky County
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|Sandusky County Regional Airport Authority
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|Seneca
|Seneca County
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|Shelby
|Shelby Metropolitan Housing Authority
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|Summit
|Summit and Medina Workforce Area Council of Governments
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|Warren
|Warren County Port Authority
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|Warren County
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|Washington
|Marietta/Belpre Health Department
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Audited as Part of Primary Government
|City of Marietta
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|Williams
|City of Bryan
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|Wood
|City of Bowling Green
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit