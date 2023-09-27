Submit Release
Audit Advisory for Thursday, September 28, 2023

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, September 28, 2023.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type
Ashtabula Ashtabula County General Health District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit
Ashtabula Metropolitan Housing Authority
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit
Auglaize Auglaize County
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit
Belmont OR&W Fire District
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Butler Metroparks of Butler County
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit
Butler County
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit
Butler County Convention and Visitors Bureau
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Audited as Part of Primary Government
Clinton City of Wilmington
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
FFR
City of Wilmington Sanitary Landfill
Agreed-Upon Procedures Report
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Columbiana Salem City Health Department
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Audited as Part of Primary Government
City of Salem
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit
Crawford Crawford County
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit
Galion Port Authority
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Cuyahoga The MetroHealth System
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Community Improvement Corporation of Broadview Heights
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Basic Audit
City of Cleveland Heights
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit
City of Broadview Heights
Alternative Compliance Examination
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Compliance Examination
Defiance Defiance-Paulding Consolidated Department of Job and Family Services
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit
Delaware Delaware County Transit Board
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit
Village of Galena
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Erie City of Sandusky
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit
Erie County General Health District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit
Fairfield Fairfield County
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit
Fairfield County Airport Authority
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Audited as Part of Primary Government
Fayette Fayette Metropolitan Housing Authority
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit
Franklin Franklin County
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit
City of New Albany
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Fulton Fulton County
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit
Greene Greene County Transit Board
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit
Hamilton Hamilton County General Health District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit
Citizens of the World Charter Schools - Cincinnati
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit
Elmwood Place Community Improvement Corporation
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Basic Audit
Hocking City of Logan
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Holmes Killbuck Community Improvement Corporation
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Basic Audit
Huron Huron County Airport Authority
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Audited as Part of Primary Government IPA
Huron County
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Huron County Landfill
Financial Assurance Certification
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Knox Knox County Educational Service Center
7/1/2020 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit
City of Mount Vernon
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Lake City of Willoughby Landfill
Financial Assurance Certification
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures
City of Willoughby
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Madison Community Improvement Corporation
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Basic Audit
Lake County
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit
Lake Development Authority
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit
Lake County Landfill
Financial Assurance Certification
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Lorain Avon Lake Community Improvement Corporation
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Basic Audit
Lorain Energy Special Improvement District
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Basic Audit
City of Avon
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit
Lucas Toledo Area Regional Transit Authority
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit
Mahoning Austintown Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit
Medina Medina County Combined General Health District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit
Monroe Monroe County
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit
Montgomery Montgomery County Convention Facilities Authority
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit
Montgomery County
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit
City of Union
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Morrow Morrow County
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Muskingum City of Zanesville
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Noble Noble County
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit
Ottawa Ottawa County
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit
City of Port Clinton
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit
Village of Oak Harbor
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit
Paulding Paulding County
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit
Portage Portage County
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit
Preble Somers Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures FFR
Preble Shawnee Local School District
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit FFR
Putnam Putnam County
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit
Richland Lexington Community Improvement Corporation
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Basic Audit
Sandusky Sandusky County
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit
Sandusky County Regional Airport Authority
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit
Seneca Seneca County
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit
Shelby Shelby Metropolitan Housing Authority
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit
Summit Summit and Medina Workforce Area Council of Governments
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit
Warren Warren County Port Authority
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit
Warren County
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit
Washington Marietta/Belpre Health Department
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Audited as Part of Primary Government
City of Marietta
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit
Williams City of Bryan
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit
Wood City of Bowling Green
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit

