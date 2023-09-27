Lane Closure on WV 2, Three Mile Creek Road, for paving on Tuesday, September 26, 2023

Page Content

There will be temporary lane closures on WV 2, in the area of Three Mile Creek Road, in Cabell County, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, September 26, 2023, for resurfacing.

West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) work crews will resurface a section of the road that had previously settled. Crews had recently done patching in the area.

Resurfacing will create a smoother road surface for a better ride.

Flaggers will maintain traffic conditions during working hours while the road is being worked on.

Drivers should expect delays, adjust their commuting schedules, and avoid the area if possible. Motorists should use caution when traveling through work zones.

The WVDOH will continue to review the site location and make repairs as necessary.​

​