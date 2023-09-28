Preventive Measures Inc and the Allentown Community celebrate an afternoon of wellness with an engaging Yoga Event

An afternoon of wellness and self-care at the Arts Park in Allentown, PA

Preventive Measures, in collaboration with the City of Allentown and the Dept of Parks and Recreation, is proud to present a free holistic event in Arts Park.

ALLENTOWN, PA, USA, September 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Allentown community is invited to mark their calendars for an upcoming event that promises to provide an afternoon of wellness, community bonding, and self-care at the Arts Park on Saturday, September 30, from 12:00 PM to 3:00 PM. Preventive Measures, Inc., in collaboration with the City of Allentown @allentowncitypa and the Department of Parks and Recreation, is proud to present a holistic oasis in the heart of the city. The event is free and open to all members of the community, and attendees are encouraged to bring their own yoga mats for an afternoon of relaxation and rejuvenation. Throughout the event, attendees can participate in special wellness-related giveaways, adding an extra layer of excitement to their day.

The afternoon will be an opportunity for the community to connect with wellness on multiple levels:

Elevating Yoga and Breathwork: Participants will have the opportunity to experience yoga sessions led by certified yoga instructor, Courtney Lowe. Additionally, Alicia Christine Beach, a certified breathwork coach, will guide attendees in the transformative practice of conscious breathing.

Meet Our Wellness Tribe: Explore and connect with local businesses and organizations dedicated to holistic well-being. This event provides a unique opportunity to engage with a vibrant wellness community that will showcase their products and services, fostering a strong sense of belonging and support.

The Allentown Art Museum @atownartmuseum has graciously opened their doors to event attendees. The museum will provide a comfortable space to relax, access convenient amenities, and the opportunity to enjoy the cultural richness of the surroundings. Other companies specializing in wellness are invited to participate as well by setting up a table and sharing their products and services with the community.

Guests are encouraged to RSVP at www.preventivemeasuresinc.com/events and receive more information @preventivemeasuresinc on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn. Join the conversation using #PreventiveMeasures #HealthierCommunities #WellnessForAll.

ABOUT PREVENTIVE MEASURES, INC.

Founded in 2008, Preventive Measures Inc is an out-patient mental & home health provider focused on improving the quality of life for thousands of individuals through Mental Health Wellness Centers in Washington D.C., Pennsylvania, and Georgia, and a Home Health Care division in Pennsylvania. With its multidimensional structure, Preventive Measures, Inc leads with a proactive approach to mental health with PM NOW, a comprehensive mobile application providing tools and access to promote wellness, Senoj Technology, bridging the gap between healthcare and technology solutions and the PM Foundation dedicated to philanthropic efforts, community fundraising and collaborative alliances. For more information visit preventivemeasuresinc.com