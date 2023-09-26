Man suspected in carjacking that sparked early-morning Amber Alert charged with kidnapping

The man suspected of stealing an SUV with a 2-year-old in the back seat last month, triggering an Amber Alert, has been arrested and charged with kidnapping, D.C. Police said Tuesday.

Northeast D.C. resident Angel Clinscale, 51, was arrested on Monday on a D.C. Superior Court arrest warrant.

Officials said Clinscale was in the 4800 block of Nannie Helen Burroughs Ave. on Wednesday, Aug. 9 at 6 a.m. when the kidnapping took place.

While in the area, officials accuse Clinscale of approaching and stealing a 2018 Toyota Highlander with a 2-year-old inside. The vehicle and child were found in the 1200 block of 49th Street and the child was unharmed.

The carjacking sparked an Amber Alert before the child was found safe roughly 20 minutes later.

WTOP’s José Umaña contributed to this report.

