Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,520 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 467,996 in the last 365 days.

Man suspected in carjacking that sparked early-morning Amber Alert charged with kidnapping

The man suspected of stealing an SUV with a 2-year-old in the back seat last month, triggering an Amber Alert, has been arrested and charged with kidnapping, D.C. Police said Tuesday. 

The man suspected of stealing an SUV with a 2-year-old in the back seat last month, triggering an Amber Alert, has been arrested and charged with kidnapping, D.C. Police said Tuesday.

Northeast D.C. resident Angel Clinscale, 51, was arrested on Monday on a D.C. Superior Court arrest warrant.

Officials said Clinscale was in the 4800 block of Nannie Helen Burroughs Ave. on Wednesday, Aug. 9 at 6 a.m. when the kidnapping took place.

While in the area, officials accuse Clinscale of approaching and stealing a 2018 Toyota Highlander with a 2-year-old inside. The vehicle and child were found in the 1200 block of 49th Street and the child was unharmed.

The carjacking sparked an Amber Alert before the child was found safe roughly 20 minutes later.

WTOP’s José Umaña contributed to this report.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2023 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

You just read:

Man suspected in carjacking that sparked early-morning Amber Alert charged with kidnapping

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more