Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,507 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 467,994 in the last 365 days.

Wyoming Aeronautics Commission to meet September 27-29

GILLETTE, Wyo – The Wyoming Aeronautics Commission will meet September 27-29, 2023, in Gillette to attend the Wyoming Airports Coalition’s annual conference and to conduct a business meeting.

Conference events include a welcome reception, business sessions, and a closing banquet. Commission members will also attend a dinner with Wyoming Department of Transportation staff on Wednesday evening, but no official business is to be conducted

Following the conference, the commission will hold an education session on Friday, September 29, at 9:00 a.m., in the ballroom of the Best Western Tower West Lodge, 109 US-14 #16, Gillette. The purpose of the meeting is to address and vote upon, when appropriate, the topics noted on the attached meeting agenda

The Commission will meet in person with a video conference option. To join the meeting or to view the meeting materials, visit the Aeronautics website  and click on the corresponding hyperlink. For more information, please call the Commission Secretary at (307) 777‑4015 or email AeronauticsCommission@wyo.gov.

#

WAC Meeting Agenda Sept. 29, 2023

 

You just read:

Wyoming Aeronautics Commission to meet September 27-29

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more