Asphalt Surfacing Shoulder Project Begins on On Interstate 29 near Elk Point

For Immediate Release:  Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023

Contact:  Greg Rothschadl, Kevin Heiman, or Cooper Kuchta, 605-668-2929

ELK POINT, S.D. – An asphalt surfacing project on Interstate 29 at exit 18 near Elk Point is scheduled to begin on Monday, Oct. 2, 2023. Work on the project includes shoulder strengthening at each of the structures located at exit 18. The project will take approximately two weeks to complete. This work is part of a larger project that will resume in the spring of 2024.

Lane closures and temporary speed limit reductions will be used to move traffic through the work zones. Motorists should expect delays. The contractor on the $4.5 million project is Journey Group Companies of Sioux Falls, SD.

The overall completion date for the complete project is November 2024.

About SDDOT:
The mission of the South Dakota Department of Transportation is to efficiently provide a safe and effective public transportation system.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, road closures, construction work zones, commercial vehicle restrictions, and traffic incidents, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

Read more about the innovative work of the SDDOT at https://dot.sd.gov.

-30-

