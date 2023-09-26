Retiree Conference Recap 2023

For those who couldn’t make it, here’s a recap of the Wyoming Military Department’s annual Retiree Conference held on September 16-17, at the Joint Forces Readiness Center in Cheyenne, Wyoming.

The Friday session kicked off at 3:30 p.m. with registration and an informative provider fair. A delightful dinner was served at 5 p.m., followed by a briefing from senior leaders at 6 p.m., where attendees received updates on current events within the Wyoming National Guard.

On Saturday, the day began with a light breakfast at 7 a.m., setting the tone for a day packed with valuable insights. Attendees had the privilege of hearing from distinguished organizations such as Wyoming AARP, Survivor Outreach Services, Tricare, the Wyoming Veteran’s Commission, and the Cheyenne VA Hospital. To add a touch of history, the Cheyenne Old West Museum was also present, offering a captivating lesson. If you couldn’t make it, don’t worry, you can watch in the videos below.

In addition to the wealth of information provided, attendees had the opportunity to seek assistance with estate planning and even obtain an updated ID card if they had coordinated in advance. The conference concluded at 2 p.m. on Saturday, leaving participants well-informed and connected with valuable resources for their post-service lives.