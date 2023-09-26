Daily Session Report for Tuesday, September 26, 2023

PENNSYLVANIA, September 26 - House of Representatives

September 22, 2023

Convened at 12 P.M.

Adjourned at 3:00 P.M.

Opening Prayer by Representative Young.

The House of Representatives adopted a Condolence Resolution celebrating the life and honoring the memory of former Representative George W. Jackson, who passed away July 6, 2023.

Communications Received

The Following Journals Are In Print And Without Objection Will Be Approved:

Wednesday, April 26, 2023



Monday, May 1, 2023



Tuesday, May 2, 2023



Wednesday, May 3, 2023



Monday, May 22, 2023



Tuesday, May 23, 2023



Wednesday, May 24, 2023

Communications Received From the Senate

The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, informed that the Senate has concurred in the amendments made by the House of Representatives to the Senate Bill numbered and entitled as follows, viz:

The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, returned bills from the House of Representatives numbered and entitled as follows, viz:

HB 1171

HB 1209

HB 1407

With information that the Senate has passed the same without amendment.

Voting Schedule

Concurrence in Senate Amendments

Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments

Bills on Second Consideration

Bills on Third Consideration

Bills Signed by the Speaker

HB 1171

HB 1209

HB 1407

SB 829

Bills Referred

HR 216 State Government

HR 217 Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness

HR 218 Health

HR 219 Children And Youth

HR 220 Judiciary

HR 221 Judiciary

HB 1693 Health

HB 1694 Health

HB 1709 State Government

HB 1710 Consumer Protection, Technology And Utilities

HB 1711 Transportation

HB 1712 Judiciary

HB 1713 Agriculture And Rural Affairs

HB 1714 Labor And Industry

HB 1715 Transportation

SB 757 Education

Bills Recommitted

HB 250 To Appropriations

HB 1278 To Appropriations

HB 1291 To Appropriations

HB 1409 To Appropriations

HB 1507 To Appropriations

SB 838 To Appropriations

Bills ReReferred

HB 1593 From Human Services to Children & Youth

Bills Reported from Committee

HB 1474 From Environmental Resources and Energy as Committed

HB 137 From Human Services as Committed

HB 180 From Human Services as Committed

HB 188 From Human Services as Committed

HB 193 From Human Services as Committed

HB 205 From Human Services as Committed

HB 422 From Labor and Industry as Amended

HB 125 From Veterans Affairs & Emergency Preparedness as Amended

HB 138 From Veterans Affairs & Emergency Preparedness as Committed

HB 178 From Veterans Affairs & Emergency Preparedness as Committed

HB 215 From Veterans Affairs & Emergency Preparedness as Committed

Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar

Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar

House Resolutions Adopted

HR 207 A Resolution celebrating the life and honoring the memory of former Representative George W. Jackson, who passed away July 6, 2023. 203-0

The House of Representatives adjourned

Until , Wednesday, September 27, at 11 A.M.

Until Wednesday, September 27, at 11 A.M.