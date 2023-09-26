Daily Session Report for Tuesday, September 26, 2023
PENNSYLVANIA, September 26 - House of Representatives
September 22, 2023
Convened at 12 P.M.
Adjourned at 3:00 P.M.
Opening Prayer by Representative Young.
The House of Representatives adopted a Condolence Resolution celebrating the life and honoring the memory of former Representative George W. Jackson, who passed away July 6, 2023.
Communications Received
- The Following Journals Are In Print And Without Objection Will Be Approved:
- Wednesday, April 26, 2023
- Monday, May 1, 2023
- Tuesday, May 2, 2023
- Wednesday, May 3, 2023
- Monday, May 22, 2023
- Tuesday, May 23, 2023
- Wednesday, May 24, 2023
Communications Received From the Senate
The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, informed that the Senate has concurred in the amendments made by the House of Representatives to the Senate Bill numbered and entitled as follows, viz:
The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, returned bills from the House of Representatives numbered and entitled as follows, viz:
HB 1171
HB 1209
HB 1407
With information that the Senate has passed the same without amendment.
Voting Schedule
Concurrence in Senate Amendments
Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments
Bills on Second Consideration
Bills on Third Consideration
Bills Signed by the Speaker
HB 1171
HB 1209
HB 1407
SB 829
Bills Referred
HR 216 State Government
HR 217 Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness
HR 218 Health
HR 219 Children And Youth
HR 220 Judiciary
HR 221 Judiciary
HB 1693 Health
HB 1694 Health
HB 1709 State Government
HB 1710 Consumer Protection, Technology And Utilities
HB 1711 Transportation
HB 1712 Judiciary
HB 1713 Agriculture And Rural Affairs
HB 1714 Labor And Industry
HB 1715 Transportation
SB 757 Education
Bills Recommitted
HB 250 To Appropriations
HB 1278 To Appropriations
HB 1291 To Appropriations
HB 1409 To Appropriations
HB 1507 To Appropriations
SB 838 To Appropriations
Bills ReReferred
HB 1593 From Human Services to Children & Youth
Bills Reported from Committee
HB 1474 From Environmental Resources and Energy as Committed
HB 137 From Human Services as Committed
HB 180 From Human Services as Committed
HB 188 From Human Services as Committed
HB 193 From Human Services as Committed
HB 205 From Human Services as Committed
HB 422 From Labor and Industry as Amended
HB 125 From Veterans Affairs & Emergency Preparedness as Amended
HB 138 From Veterans Affairs & Emergency Preparedness as Committed
HB 178 From Veterans Affairs & Emergency Preparedness as Committed
HB 215 From Veterans Affairs & Emergency Preparedness as Committed
Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar
Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar
House Resolutions Adopted
A Resolution celebrating the life and honoring the memory of former Representative George W. Jackson, who passed away July 6, 2023.
203-0
The House of Representatives adjourned
Until , Wednesday, September 27, at 11 A.M.
unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.