Daily Session Report for Tuesday, September 26, 2023

PENNSYLVANIA, September 26 - House of Representatives

Daily Session Update

Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian

September 22, 2023

Convened at 12 P.M.

Adjourned at 3:00 P.M.

 

 

Opening Prayer by Representative Young.

 

The House of Representatives adopted a Condolence Resolution celebrating the life and honoring the memory of former Representative George W. Jackson, who passed away July 6, 2023.

 

Communications Received

 

  • The Following Journals Are In Print And Without Objection Will Be Approved:
    • Wednesday, April 26, 2023
    • Monday, May 1, 2023
    • Tuesday, May 2, 2023
    • Wednesday, May 3, 2023
    • Monday, May 22, 2023

    • Tuesday, May 23, 2023
    • Wednesday, May 24, 2023

 

Communications Received From the Senate

 

 The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, informed that the Senate has concurred in the amendments made by the House of Representatives to the Senate Bill numbered and entitled as follows, viz:

 

 

The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, returned bills from the House of Representatives numbered and entitled as follows, viz:

 

HB 1171

HB 1209

HB 1407

 

With information that the Senate has passed the same without amendment.

 

 

 

Voting Schedule

 

 

Concurrence in Senate Amendments

 

 

Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments

 

 

Bills on Second Consideration

 

 

Bills on Third Consideration

 

 

Bills Signed by the Speaker

 

HB 1171

HB 1209

HB 1407

SB 829

 

Bills Referred

 

HR 216     State Government

HR 217     Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness

HR 218     Health

HR 219     Children And Youth

HR 220     Judiciary

HR 221     Judiciary

 

HB 1693   Health

HB 1694   Health

HB 1709   State Government

HB 1710   Consumer Protection, Technology And Utilities

HB 1711   Transportation

HB 1712   Judiciary

HB 1713   Agriculture And Rural Affairs

HB 1714   Labor And Industry

HB 1715   Transportation

 

SB 757      Education

 

Bills Recommitted

 

HB 250        To Appropriations   

HB 1278      To Appropriations

HB 1291      To Appropriations

HB 1409      To Appropriations

HB 1507      To Appropriations

 

SB 838         To Appropriations

 

Bills ReReferred

 

HB 1593      From Human Services to Children & Youth

 

Bills Reported from Committee

 

HB 1474      From Environmental Resources and Energy as Committed

HB 137         From Human Services as Committed  

HB 180        From Human Services as Committed  

HB 188        From Human Services as Committed  

HB 193         From Human Services as Committed  

HB 205        From Human Services as Committed  

HB 422         From Labor and Industry as Amended

HB 125        From Veterans Affairs & Emergency Preparedness as Amended

HB 138        From Veterans Affairs & Emergency Preparedness as Committed

HB 178        From Veterans Affairs & Emergency Preparedness as Committed

HB 215        From Veterans Affairs & Emergency Preparedness as Committed

 

Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar

 

 

Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar

 

 

House Resolutions Adopted

 

HR 207

A Resolution celebrating the life and honoring the memory of former Representative George W. Jackson, who passed away July 6, 2023.

203-0

 

This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.

The House of Representatives adjourned

Until , Wednesday, September 27,  at 11 A.M.

unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.

