Black Business CoOp, Inc. (BBCO) Chapter President Chef Lorrie Randall Announces Launch of Gardena BBCO Chapter
I am excited to be a part of this phenomenal organization and to be able to support the Black community.”GARDENA, CA, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Black Business CoOp, Inc. (BBCO) is thrilled to announce the launch party for the Gardena Chapter.
— Chef Lorrie Randall
BBCO is more than an organization; it's a movement of transformation. Be a part of this historic journey as we redefine Black excellence worldwide.
Networking Opportunities: Connect with like-minded individuals, entrepreneurs, and professionals from around the globe. Forge invaluable relationships, collaborations, and partnerships that will propel their career and business to new heights.
Inspiring Speakers: Be prepared to be mesmerized by a lineup of extraordinary speakers who have shattered ceilings, defied norms, and paved the way for success. They'll share their stories, insights, and wisdom, leaving attendees motivated to conquer their own dreams. Black Business CoOp Founder & President, as well as CA Senate District 33 Candidate Sharifah Hardie joins the list as speakers for this inaugural launch.
BBCO: Where Excellence, Empowerment, and Prosperity Converge
At the BBCO we ignite dreams, celebrate excellence, and create a path to prosperity.
Gardena Chapter President Chef Lorrie Randall
Lorrie Randall is a dynamic and passionate chef from Los Angeles. Her journey began at the prestigious Le Cordon Bleu, where she honed her culinary skills and cultivated an unwavering love for the art of cooking. Driven by her desire to infuse every dish with a burst of flavor and creativity, Lorrie established her culinary venture, Soul Delicious Catering. With an emphasis on appetizers and small bites, she has mastered the art of crafting miniature culinary delights that leave a lasting impression. Lorrie's culinary philosophy centers around her commitment to health and well-being and incorporates nutritious elements without compromising on taste. A standout feature of Soul Delicious Catering is Lorrie's expertise in catering to various dietary preferences, with an array of sumptuous vegan options that delight even the most discerning palates. Her culinary creations not only tantalize the taste buds, but make each event an unforgettable experience.
Join the BBCO Revolution – Become A Member - 14-Day Free Trial Membership
As part of the launch, the BBCO is offering a limited-time opportunity for a 14-day free trial membership. This is the chance to experience the wealth of resources, networking, and support that the BBCO community provides. Don't miss out on this exclusive offer to be part of something extraordinary.
Join the BBCO Thursday, January 11th, 2024, starting at 6 PM for an unforgettable event that will shape the future of Black entrepreneurship, innovation, and prosperity. Mark your calendars, spread the word, and get ready to be part of something extraordinary.
For sponsorship, registration, and membership information visit: https://www.BlackBusinessCoop.org.
Contact Number: (855) 90-BLACK
Contact Email: info@BlackBusinessCoOp.org
Chef Lorrie Randall
Black Business CoOp
+1 855-902-5225
email us here