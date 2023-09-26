Verathon Introduces the Next Generation GlideScope Go 2 Handheld Video Laryngoscope

Delivering Confidence, Clarity, and Ease-of-use with GlideScope on the Go, Verathon Continues to Enable First Pass Success During Airway Management.

BOTHELL, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Verathon®, a global leader in airway management solutions, today announced the launch of the GlideScope® Go™ 2, the latest innovation in handheld video laryngoscopes. Designed for urgent and critical situations where every second counts, GlideScope Go 2 delivers the GlideScope confidence and performance in a handheld form factor. By incorporating the latest magnetic QuickConnect™ technology with its simple, secure connection, it enables the clinician to place more attention on the patient. GlideScope Go 2 is compatible with Spectrum QC and Video Baton QC Large with GVL Stats.

“As we embarked on the development of our next-generation handheld video laryngoscope, the primary objective was to further improve the clinical workflows and efficiencies for our customers,” said Parimal Shah, Senior Vice President of the Visualization Business Unit. “Focusing on the most demanding critical healthcare areas including Operating Rooms (OR), and Emergency Departments (ED), a series of enhancements were implemented to improve the efficiency of intubating quickly and securely. The goal was to ensure the first pass success [1,2,3] which clinical customers have come to expect from their GlideScope cart-based systems, could also be achieved with a mobile device. Today, Verathon is excited to offer that with the new GlideScope Go 2.”

The GlideScope Go 2 advances upon its predecessor with numerous enhancements. These include onboard storage with snapshot and video recording capabilities allowing storage for up to 40 hours of video. With a large 3.5-inch touchscreen protected by scratch-resistant Corning® Gorilla® [4] Glass, the GlideScope Go 2 offers the optimal size for maximum visualization and portability. Built to withstand rigorous conditions, the device is designed and developed for maximum durability.

The GlideScope Go 2 handheld video laryngoscope is now available in the US. More information about Go 2 and the entire Verathon portfolio of airway management products can be found at https://www.verathon.com/glidescopeGo2/.

About Verathon

Verathon is a global medical device company focused on supporting customers by being their trusted partner, delivering high-quality products that endure over time and ensure clinical and economic utility. Two areas where Verathon has significantly impacted patient care, and become the market leader in each, are airway management and bladder volume measurement. The company’s GlideScope video laryngoscopy and BFlex bronchoscopy solutions and its BladderScan portable ultrasound products effectively address unmet needs for healthcare providers. Verathon, a subsidiary of Roper Technologies, is headquartered in Bothell, Washington, and has international subsidiaries in Canada, Europe, and Asia. For more information, please visit https://www.verathon.com.

4. Corning and Gorilla are registered trademarks of Corning Incorporated.