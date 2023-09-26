FHP Traffic Stop Results in Seizure of 300 Bags of Fentanyl Along with Cocaine and Heroin

September 26, 2023





~17,145 fatal doses of Fentanyl recovered~

ORLANDO, Fla.- Last week, Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) troopers from the Criminal Interdiction Unit (CIU), in collaboration with the Metropolitan Bureau of Investigation (MBI), arrested four individuals in Orange County, FL, following an investigation that resulted in the seizure of Heroin (10.28 grams), Cocaine (6.4 grams) and 34.29 grams of Fentanyl-equivalent to 17,145 fatal doses.

On September 14, 2023, while on patrol in the early hours, FHP CIU observed a grey Kia driving in a residential area without headlights, failing to yield to a stop sign at an intersection. After conducting a traffic stop, troopers discovered the driver, Michael Ramos, 27, of Orlando, had a suspended license, and the passenger, Reina Mary Mora, 28, of Orlando, inadvertently exposed contraband within her purse when providing her ID to troopers.

Following a K-9 deployment, troopers were alerted to the further presence of narcotics within the vehicle, which, upon recovery, was discovered to be a white powdery substance that tested positive for Fentanyl.

Before transporting Ramos and Mora to the Orange County Detention Center, troopers received information leading them to a known Fentanyl dealer in Orlando. After arranging to meet the individual to order additional narcotics to sell, Ramos and FHP CIU members drove north of the original traffic stop to meet with the dealer.

Upon arrival, FHP identified Jose Luis Colon Melendez, 37, of Orlando, and Josue Joel Gomez, 40, of Longwood, wearing orange and yellow construction vests, driving without headlights. FHP conducted a traffic stop, and a K-9 alerted to narcotics in the vehicle. Before being transported to the Orange County Detention Center, Melendez agreed to speak with law enforcement and provided consent to enter his apartment and turn over all his narcotics to troopers.

The individuals arrested in connection to this investigation and the charges are as follows:

Reina Mary Mora

Possession of a Controlled Substance without a Prescription

Felony Drug Paraphernalia

Michael Ramos

Possession of a Controlled Substance without a Prescription

Felony Drug Paraphernalia

Jose Luis Colon Melendez

Possession of a Controlled Substance (Heroin)

Possession of a Controlled Substance (Cocaine)

Possession of a Controlled Substance (Fentanyl)

Possession of Heroin with intent to sell

Possession of Cocaine with intent to sell

Possession of Fentanyl with intent to sell

Felony drug Paraphernalia

Josue Joel Gomez

Possession of a Controlled Substance (Heroin)

Possession of a Controlled Substance (Cocaine)

Possession of a Controlled Substance (Fentanyl)

Possession of Heroin with intent to sell

Possession of Cocaine with intent to sell

Possession of Fentanyl with intent to sell

Felony drug Paraphernalia

After transport to Orange County Detention Center, upon fingerprinting Melendez, it was discovered that he had an active warrant out of Pennsylvania for a parole violation related to the sale of Heroin; he had absconded from the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections since 2015. This investigation remains active, and additional charges are pending.

Total Recovered:

Fentanyl 34.29 grams

Heroin 10.28 grams

Cocaine 6.4 grams

