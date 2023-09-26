Berlin Barracks/ Search Warrant; Multiple Offenders, Multiple Charges
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23A3004939/23A3005221
TROOPER: David Lambert
STATION: VSP-Berlin
CONTACT#:802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 09/19/2023 at 1430 hours
LOCATION: Forest St., Randolph, VT
ACCUSED: Kaeleigh Demers
AGE: 33
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Randolph, VT
VIOLATION: Resisting Arrest, Providing False Information to Police
ACCUSED: Corey Couture
AGE: 41
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Randolph, VT
VIOLATION: Selling or Dispensing Heroin, Possession of Heroin, Selling or Dispensing Cocaine, Possession of Cocaine, Possession and Sale of Stolen Property
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On September 19th, 2023 the Vermont State Police executed a search warrant at 18 Forest St. apartment D in Randolph, VT. The purpose of this warrant was to look for stolen property as part of the investigation into the burglary that occurred at Goddard College on 09/03/2023. During the execution of the warrant, Kaeleigh Demers (who had an active arrest warrant) attempted to flee the scene and subsequently provided false information to law enforcement. After being apprehended, she was brought to the hospital for treatment of injuries she sustained while attempting to flee. She was later issued a citation for the charges of Resisting Arrest and Providing False Information to Police.
During the search of the residence, Troopers located some of the stolen property from the Goddard College Burglary. Troopers also located approximately 67 bags of suspected heroin, a substantial amount of suspected cocaine, and various paraphernalia consistent with drug use/distribution. Subsequent investigation indicated that Corey Couture of Randolph was responsible for the drugs and stolen property. Couture’s whereabouts are unknown at this time, and anyone with knowledge of his whereabouts should contact Trooper Lambert at the Berlin Barracks (802)229-9191.
COURT ACTION FOR DEMERS: Yes
COURT DATE: 10/25/2023 at 0830
COURT: Orange County Superior Court
LODGED LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Yes
COURT ACTION FOR COUTURE: Pending
