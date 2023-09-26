Submit Release
Berlin Barracks/ Search Warrant; Multiple Offenders, Multiple Charges

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

             

CASE#: 23A3004939/23A3005221

TROOPER: David Lambert                                        

STATION: VSP-Berlin                    

CONTACT#:802-229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: 09/19/2023 at 1430 hours

LOCATION: Forest St., Randolph, VT

 

ACCUSED: Kaeleigh Demers

AGE: 33

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Randolph, VT

VIOLATION: Resisting Arrest, Providing False Information to Police

 

ACCUSED: Corey Couture            

AGE: 41

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Randolph, VT

VIOLATION: Selling or Dispensing Heroin, Possession of Heroin, Selling or Dispensing Cocaine, Possession of Cocaine, Possession and Sale of Stolen Property

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On September 19th, 2023 the Vermont State Police executed a search warrant at 18 Forest St. apartment D in Randolph, VT. The purpose of this warrant was to look for stolen property as part of the investigation into the burglary that occurred at Goddard College on 09/03/2023. During the execution of the warrant, Kaeleigh Demers (who had an active arrest warrant) attempted to flee the scene and subsequently provided false information to law enforcement. After being apprehended, she was brought to the hospital for treatment of injuries she sustained while attempting to flee. She was later issued a citation for the charges of Resisting Arrest and Providing False Information to Police.

 

During the search of the residence, Troopers located some of the stolen property from the Goddard College Burglary. Troopers also located approximately 67 bags of suspected heroin, a substantial amount of suspected cocaine, and various paraphernalia consistent with drug use/distribution. Subsequent investigation indicated that Corey Couture of Randolph was responsible for the drugs and stolen property. Couture’s whereabouts are unknown at this time, and anyone with knowledge of his whereabouts should contact Trooper Lambert at the Berlin Barracks (802)229-9191. 

 

 

COURT ACTION FOR DEMERS: Yes

COURT DATE: 10/25/2023 at 0830

COURT: Orange County Superior Court

LODGED LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Yes

 

COURT ACTION FOR COUTURE: Pending

 

 

Trooper David Lambert

Vermont State Police

Berlin Barracks 

578 Pain Turnpike N, Berlin, VT

(802)229-9191

 

