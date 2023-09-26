Berlin Barracks/ Purchasing, Possessing Stolen Property
CASE#: 23A3004939
DATE/TIME: 09/26/2023 at 1430 hours
LOCATION: Steel Hill Road, Roxbury, VT
ACCUSED: Robert Langlois
AGE: 57
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Roxbury, VT
VIOLATION: Buying/Possessing Stolen Property
VICTIM: Randall Contracting Inc.
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On September 26th, 2023, the Vermont State Police conducted a search of the property at 1634 Steel Hill Road in Roxbury, VT. The purpose of this search was to look for stolen property as part of the investigation into the burglary that occurred at Goddard College on 09/03/2023. This search was related to the search conducted on Forest St. in Randolph on 09/19/2023.
During the search of the property, Troopers located most of the stolen property from the Goddard College Burglary. An investigation indicated that the stolen property had been purchased and possessed by Robert Langlois, the homeowner of the above property. Langlois was issued a citation to appear in court for the above charges.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE: 11/02/2023 at 0830
COURT: Washington County Superior Court
