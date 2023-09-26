Berlin Barracks/ Purchasing, Possessing Stolen Property

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23A3004939

TROOPER: David Lambert

STATION: VSP-Berlin

CONTACT#:802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 09/26/2023 at 1430 hours

LOCATION: Steel Hill Road, Roxbury, VT

ACCUSED: Robert Langlois

AGE: 57

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Roxbury, VT

VIOLATION: Buying/Possessing Stolen Property

VICTIM: Randall Contracting Inc.

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On September 26th, 2023, the Vermont State Police conducted a search of the property at 1634 Steel Hill Road in Roxbury, VT. The purpose of this search was to look for stolen property as part of the investigation into the burglary that occurred at Goddard College on 09/03/2023. This search was related to the search conducted on Forest St. in Randolph on 09/19/2023.

During the search of the property, Troopers located most of the stolen property from the Goddard College Burglary. An investigation indicated that the stolen property had been purchased and possessed by Robert Langlois, the homeowner of the above property. Langlois was issued a citation to appear in court for the above charges.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE: 11/02/2023 at 0830

COURT: Washington County Superior Court

LODGED LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Yes

Trooper David Lambert

Vermont State Police

Berlin Barracks

578 Pain Turnpike N, Berlin, VT

(802)229-9191