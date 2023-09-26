Submit Release
Berlin Barracks/ Purchasing, Possessing Stolen Property

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

             

CASE#: 23A3004939

TROOPER: David Lambert                                        

STATION: VSP-Berlin                    

CONTACT#:802-229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: 09/26/2023 at 1430 hours

LOCATION: Steel Hill Road, Roxbury, VT

 

ACCUSED: Robert Langlois

AGE: 57

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Roxbury, VT

VIOLATION: Buying/Possessing Stolen Property

 

VICTIM: Randall Contracting Inc.

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On September 26th, 2023, the Vermont State Police conducted a search of the property at 1634 Steel Hill Road in Roxbury, VT. The purpose of this search was to look for stolen property as part of the investigation into the burglary that occurred at Goddard College on 09/03/2023. This search was related to the search conducted on Forest St. in Randolph on 09/19/2023.

 

During the search of the property, Troopers located most of the stolen property from the Goddard College Burglary. An investigation indicated that the stolen property had been purchased and possessed by Robert Langlois, the homeowner of the above property. Langlois was issued a citation to appear in court for the above charges.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE: 11/02/2023 at 0830

COURT: Washington County Superior Court

LODGED LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Yes

 

 

Trooper David Lambert

Vermont State Police

Berlin Barracks 

578 Pain Turnpike N, Berlin, VT

(802)229-9191

 

