Global Maternity Brand, Momcozy, Tackles Breastfeeding Anxieties with Nursing and Pumping Basics for New Moms Event

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Entering the world of motherhood and breastfeeding can be both exciting and scary for new moms.

Committed to ensuring moms receive the support they need during pregnancy, birth, and early motherhood, global maternity brand Momcozy will host a free, live breastfeeding education event. The event, Nursing and Pumping Basics for New Moms will be held virtually on October 30 from 6:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. EST (3:00 p.m. - 4 p.m. PST) with Dr. Colette Wiseman.

As an International Board Certified Lactation Consultant (IBCLC) and MD, Dr. Wiseman brings a wealth of knowledge to attendees who may be anxious about embarking on their breastfeeding journey.

Tailored specifically to new moms, their partners, and support circles, the free webinar will explore breastfeeding topics such as:
● What to expect within the first hour, day, and week after birth
● How to get the baby to latch
● Feeding schedules for nursing and bottle-feeding
● Ways partners can best support new moms
● Best practices for pumping at work
● How to mitigate breastfeeding pain

Additionally, attendees will have the opportunity to ask their most pressing questions and get them answered by the esteemed medical professional.

The live event is one of many initiatives Momcozy has launched as a part of its Breastfeeding Support Program. Announced in August 2023, the Breastfeeding Support Program provides mothers with a full suite of support, including accessible and reliable breastfeeding education, one-stop maternity shopping solutions and, soon, access to communities to form authentic bonds based on mutual encouragement.

The program also works to improve breastfeeding outcomes by supporting the professionals who drive them with initiatives such as the Lactation Consultant Scholarship Fund. The scholarship program, specifically, provides free exam reimbursement to mothers who have sat for and passed the IBCLC exam.

“As a team composed of many mothers, we’ve experienced firsthand just how nervewracking, frustrating, and challenging breastfeeding can be,” shares Lalaina Rabary, North American Marketing Manager for Momcozy. “New moms spend hours scouring the internet for answers, reading books, and piecing together the well-meaning advice of family/friends, yet struggle to understand the key tenets of breastfeeding. By providing evidence-based information from proven lactation experts, we hope to boost their breastfeeding confidence, morale, and success.”

In partnership with leading organizations and lactation professionals across the country, Momcozy is determined to create a world filled with more care and comfort for mothers

About Momcozy:
Since 2018, Momcozy has been bringing the best in comfort to mothers with its wearable breast pumps, nursing bras, and other mom-care products. Endorsed by 2 million mothers in over 20 countries, Momcozy is a companion to women from pregnancy to early motherhood. With continuous innovation and a commitment to creating cozy designs born from love, Momcozy is growing in reach and impact to make moms’ lives easier around the world.

Click here to learn more about Momcozy and register for Nursing and Pumping Basics for New Moms.

Fiona Fan
COMFELIE
+1 9183468943
marketing@comfelie.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok
Other

You just read:

Global Maternity Brand, Momcozy, Tackles Breastfeeding Anxieties with Nursing and Pumping Basics for New Moms Event

Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Companies, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Fiona Fan
COMFELIE
+1 9183468943 marketing@comfelie.com
Company/Organization
The Writing Detective
14456 N 46th West Av
Skiatook, Oklahoma, 74070
United States
+1 918-346-8943
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

From crafting an attention-grabbing headline to targeting the right media outlets, I'll make sure your press release hits the mark. And with my distribution service, you can rest assured that your release will reach its intended audience. Whether you're launching a new product, hosting a special event, or have any other newsworthy story to share, I can help you get the word out.

Contact Me

More From This Author
Global Maternity Brand, Momcozy, Tackles Breastfeeding Anxieties with Nursing and Pumping Basics for New Moms Event
Amity Group to Launch New Hospice Nurse Survey on October 1st
EMERGING Fund Management LLC Secures Spot in New Jersey's Prestigious Innovation Initiative
View All Stories From This Author