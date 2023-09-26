Global Maternity Brand, Momcozy, Tackles Breastfeeding Anxieties with Nursing and Pumping Basics for New Moms Event
EINPresswire.com/ -- Entering the world of motherhood and breastfeeding can be both exciting and scary for new moms.
Committed to ensuring moms receive the support they need during pregnancy, birth, and early motherhood, global maternity brand Momcozy will host a free, live breastfeeding education event. The event, Nursing and Pumping Basics for New Moms will be held virtually on October 30 from 6:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. EST (3:00 p.m. - 4 p.m. PST) with Dr. Colette Wiseman.
As an International Board Certified Lactation Consultant (IBCLC) and MD, Dr. Wiseman brings a wealth of knowledge to attendees who may be anxious about embarking on their breastfeeding journey.
Tailored specifically to new moms, their partners, and support circles, the free webinar will explore breastfeeding topics such as:
● What to expect within the first hour, day, and week after birth
● How to get the baby to latch
● Feeding schedules for nursing and bottle-feeding
● Ways partners can best support new moms
● Best practices for pumping at work
● How to mitigate breastfeeding pain
Additionally, attendees will have the opportunity to ask their most pressing questions and get them answered by the esteemed medical professional.
The live event is one of many initiatives Momcozy has launched as a part of its Breastfeeding Support Program. Announced in August 2023, the Breastfeeding Support Program provides mothers with a full suite of support, including accessible and reliable breastfeeding education, one-stop maternity shopping solutions and, soon, access to communities to form authentic bonds based on mutual encouragement.
The program also works to improve breastfeeding outcomes by supporting the professionals who drive them with initiatives such as the Lactation Consultant Scholarship Fund. The scholarship program, specifically, provides free exam reimbursement to mothers who have sat for and passed the IBCLC exam.
“As a team composed of many mothers, we’ve experienced firsthand just how nervewracking, frustrating, and challenging breastfeeding can be,” shares Lalaina Rabary, North American Marketing Manager for Momcozy. “New moms spend hours scouring the internet for answers, reading books, and piecing together the well-meaning advice of family/friends, yet struggle to understand the key tenets of breastfeeding. By providing evidence-based information from proven lactation experts, we hope to boost their breastfeeding confidence, morale, and success.”
In partnership with leading organizations and lactation professionals across the country, Momcozy is determined to create a world filled with more care and comfort for mothers
About Momcozy:
Since 2018, Momcozy has been bringing the best in comfort to mothers with its wearable breast pumps, nursing bras, and other mom-care products. Endorsed by 2 million mothers in over 20 countries, Momcozy is a companion to women from pregnancy to early motherhood. With continuous innovation and a commitment to creating cozy designs born from love, Momcozy is growing in reach and impact to make moms’ lives easier around the world.
Click here to learn more about Momcozy and register for Nursing and Pumping Basics for New Moms.
Fiona Fan
