Tuesday, September 26

Food benefits for low income families at risk in a government shutdown, White House says

As Congress barrels toward a partial government shutdown, the White House Monday warned that a program that helps millions of low income families afford healthy food could see substantial cuts. The White House released a state-by-state breakdown, estimating that nearly 7 million people who rely on the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children, also known as WIC, could be at risk of losing funds to purchase select food and receive vouchers for vegetables and fruit. That list includes 130,962 WIC recipients in Washington state, 76,470 children and 25,908 infants among them. Continue reading at WA State Standard. (Lance Cheung)

Washington’s trend of treatment courts continues in Tacoma

For nearly three decades, Washington has experimented with an alternative system of justice in the form of “therapeutic courts,” where instead of jail time the accused is offered help to address the root causes of why they are in the system in the first place. State data shows that the therapeutic court model seems promising. A 2018 study from the Washington State Department of Social and Health Services found that 73% of drug court participants in the state had committed no new crimes 18 months after treatment initiation. Continue reading at Crosscut. (Amanda Snyder)

Inmates allege DOC using faulty drug tests to levy harsh punishments in new lawsuit

Washington Department of Corrections officials have been using shoddy over-the-counter drug tests as grounds for harsh punishments that in some cases significantly delayed inmates’ release, a group of inmates argued in a class-action complaint filed Friday. These over-the-counter tests are known to be extremely inaccurate and are not allowed to be used for punishment in some states. Massachusetts outlawed the testing in its prison systems in 2021 as a result of a similar lawsuit, noting there’s around a 38% false positive rate, which is “less accurate than witchcraft, phrenology, or simply picking a number out of a hat,” according to the lawsuit. Continue reading at Spokesman Review. (Tribune News Service)

Pride shines at Historical Seaport

Changes to farm program could affect progress being made on salmon habitat preservation

Food processor accused of Clean Water Act violations

Ecology seeks $200,000 to study rule it’s already imposed

Conservationists ask Inslee to back CREP checks to farmers



Perez, White House adviser laud $4.1M federal grant for Vancouver barge company

Fourth Plain Community Commons opens, adding to stock of affordable housing in Vancouver (Cleveland)

Editorial: State should make exception for local farm

Edmonds-Kingston shuffle: 64-car ferry replaces 202-car boat, for now

After rainbow fentanyl pills found in Tulalip, police sound alarms

Editorial: Robinson smart choice to head Senate budget panel (Robinson)

Comment: Amid union victories, labor still faces big challenges

Comment: Fact check: No, migrants aren’t getting $2,200 a month from U.S.

Sound Transit seeks feedback to light rail fare changes, parking options

Kwiaht and Nisqually partner on herring

Potential jurors in Tacoma police trial talk news, law enforcement ties, verdict concerns

Why is the Pierce County sheriff’s office using social media to bash court recent rulings?

Local urgent-care clinics could face work stoppage after strike vote by medical staff

Parents feared a popular rec program with childcare was ending. Here’s the new plan

Opinion: We’re not opposed to helping. But Pierce County Village endangers this wetland

The wind and rain is back. Expect 2 more rounds this week in the Olympia area

Thurston County Sheriff fires another employee for sexual harassment

Clallam Transit to consider zero fares

Expected rain may help with park fires

Clallam County to get almost $3M for construction of Emergency Operations Center

The housing market is slowing but home prices are still rising

What fare is fair? Sound Transit wants your opinion

WA agencies told to start preparing for federal shutdown

Seattle boosts first response to drug crisis, still lacks treatment options

How to revive Third Avenue: Is more housing the answer? Seattle considers allowing it

Opinion: Why you should ditch your car for a week

Opinion: Suicide prevention starts with each one of us

Opinion: The child-care ‘cliff’ is upon us. Look out below

Skagit County commissioners discuss last of COVID-19 recovery funding

Annual Legislative Conference Concludes with Power Remarks from Biden and Harris

Inmates allege DOC using faulty drug tests to levy harsh punishments in new lawsuit

Update: West Nile sickens 2 Eastern WA people and 2 horses in bad year for virus

Pandemic-era boom changes the face of American homeschooling

GOP wants to cut this education program by nearly 80% as shutdown looms

Biden to be first president to walk a picket line when he arrives in Detroit

Toxic chemicals causing birth defects at Boeing, lawsuit says

Bryson Fitch Fishermen Protection Act: Bill introduced to keep fishermen safe

Lawsuit against WA Department of Corrections says drug tests used are ‘cheap and unreliable’

Seattle, Tacoma among cities pushing for Supreme Court review over camping ban enforcement

Biden administration announces $1.4 billion to improve rail safety and boost capacity in 35 states

Washington watching for invasive species as it gets closer in Idaho

What the end of SPD’s bodycam analysis program reveals about AI and policing

U.S. Department of Energy beacons clean energy development at Hanford

‘Toxic culture.’ Seattle council members call on police chief to take action after latest embarrassment to department

Spokane City Council approves ordinance to limit euthanization at SCRAPS

City of Burien approves public camping ban

Washington’s trend of treatment courts continues in Tacoma

Slog AM: Mayor’s Budget Drops Today, Burien Bans Public Sleeping