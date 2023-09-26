BELLADOLCI.COM OFFERS CBD, D8 EDIBLES, PREMIUM MICRO-ALGAE BITS FOR ENERGY, BEAUTY, VITALITY, RECOVERY, GENERAL WELLNESS
The BellaDolci.com website offers CBD and Delta 8 caramels and gummies and four micro-algae spirulina and chlorella products in packages of 360 and 1,000 bits:
Algae's nutritional profile of 40 nutrients, Omega 3 and 64 percent protein is unrivalled”ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bella Dolci LLC is launching a new website at BellaDolci.com offering premium spirulina and chlorella micro-algae bits for energy, beauty, vitality, recovery and general wellness as well as CBD and Delta 8 caramels and gummies, according to the company.
— Tony Tortorici
“While CBD and Delta 8 are fairly well known around the world for how they can make one feel better, people in the United States are less familiar with the incredible nutritional benefits of pure spirulina and chlorella micro-algae and how they can actually improve one’s overall health,” said Tony Tortorici, owner of Bella Dolci.
According to Tortorici, micro-algae is a multibillion-dollar industry in Asia where tens of millions have taken it every day for the last half-century.
“And for good reason,” he explained. “Algae’s nutritional profile of 40 nutrients, Omega 3 and 64 percent protein is unrivalled. In fact, the World Bank, NASA, many Olympic athletes, and the United Nations endorse and declare algae as the most nutrient dense food in the world, yet it remains virtually unknown in the US.”
• ENERGYbits – 100 percent spirulina for energy, nutrition, focus, mitochondria health, reducing hunger and brain fog, antioxidant rich,
organic, non-GMO;
• BEAUTYbits – 100 percent spirulina for radiant skin, hair, nails, energy, nutrition, reducing hunger organic, non-GMA mitochondria health,
focus and brain fog;
• RECOVERYbits – 100 percent chlorella for wellness, detox, mitochondria health, building the immune system, workout recovery, improve
sleep, nutrition, gut health, organic, non-GMO;
• VITALITYbits – 50 percent spirulina, 50 percent chlorella for nutrition, wellness, mitochondria health, building the immune system, detox,
longevity, energy, organic, non-GMO.
“The company recommends swallowing the tiny tablets of spirulina in the morning, afternoon, for intermittent fasting, before workouts or sports, minimum 2-3 per serving, 5-10 for nutrition and skin support, 10-20 for energy and meal replacement,” Tortorici said, “and then take chlorella at night before bed, after workouts, sports or drinking alcohol, minimum 2-3 per serving, 5-10 for immune support, 10-20 detox, athletic and injury recovery,” he added.
Tortorici said that BellaDolci.com’s micro-algae bits are considered premium products because of the way they are grown, harvested, produced and packaged.
“Our micro-algae is grown in fresh water tanks, dried slowly without using heat, pulverized with sound waves, not glass pellets which produce heat, double third-party lab tested – once at the source and again in the US – and conveniently packaged,” he said. “In addition, micro-algae bits is the only product made by our supplier, so they are truly experts at what they do.”
For more information, see BellaDolci.com
###
Anthony J Tortorici
Bella Dolci LLC
+ 16786973069
email us here