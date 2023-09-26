Daily Session Report for Friday, September 22, 2023

PENNSYLVANIA, September 26 - House of Representatives

Daily Session Update

Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian

September 22, 2023

Convened at 12 P.M.

Adjourned at 12:30 P.M.

Communications Received

The Chair Is In Receipt Of The Following Reports For The Record Which The Clerk Will Read:

2023 from the Department of Community & Economic Development The Machinery and Equipment loan fund (MELF) activity report for the fiscal year ended June 20,from the Department of Community & Economic Development

Tax-exempt Bond Allocation for the mid-year 2023 from the Department of Community & Economic Development

Service and Infrastructure Improvement Fund (SIIF) annual report from the Department of Labor & Industry

Reemployment Fund annual report from the Department of Labor & Industry

Annual report from the Office of Vocation Rehabilitation for program year 2021-2022 from the Department of Labor & Industry

Bureau of occupational & industrial safety waivers & refunds annual report from the department of labor & industry

Electric Power Outlook for Pennsylvania 2022-2027 from Pennsylvania Public utility Commission

2023 from the Joint State Government Commission Third annual report of the Election Law Advisory Board for the year ending June 30,from the Joint State Government Commission

Fourth annual report on the Delivery of High-speed Broadband Services in Unserved and Underserved Areas of the Commonwealth from the Joint State Government Commission

Sixth of a series of reports on Diabetes Prevention and Maintenance Programs in Pennsylvania from the Joint State Government Commission

Legislative report for Q4 fiscal year 2022 from the Department of General Services

The Chair Is In Receipt Of Actuarial Notes From The Independent Fiscal Office Regarding The Following:

House Bill 1379, Printer’s Number 1539

By A01751 House Bill 1415, Printer's Number 1583 As AmendedA01751

By A01770 House Bill 1415, Printer's Number 1583 As AmendedA01770

By A01790 House Bill 1415, Printer's Number 1583 As AmendedA01790

By A01803 House Bill 1415, Printer's Number 1583 As AmendedA01803

By A01805 House Bill 1415, Printer's Number 1583 As AmendedA01805

By A01822 House Bill 1415, Printer's Number 1583 As AmendedA01822

By A01750 House Bill 1416, Printer's Number 1584 As AmendedA01750

By A01771 House Bill 1416, Printer's Number 1584 As AmendedA01771

By A01791 House Bill 1416, Printer's Number 1584 As AmendedA01791

By A01802 House Bill 1416, Printer's Number 1584 As AmendedA01802

By A01806 House Bill 1416, Printer's Number 1584 As AmendedA01806

By A01821 House Bill 1416, Printer's Number 1584 As AmendedA01821

House Bill 1505, Printer’s Number 1712

By A01867 House Bill 1505, Printer’s Number 1712 As AmendedA01867

By A01868 House Bill 1505, Printer’s Number 1712 As AmendedA01868

By A01869 House Bill 1505, Printer’s Number 1712 As AmendedA01869

By A01870 House Bill 1505, Printer’s Number 1712 As AmendedA01870

By A01888 House Bill 1505, Printer’s Number 1712 As AmendedA01888

By A01889 House Bill 1505, Printer’s Number 1712 As AmendedA01889

By A01895 House Bill 1505, Printer’s Number 1712 As AmendedA01895

By A01896 House Bill 1505, Printer’s Number 1712 As AmendedA01896

The Chair Is In Receipt Of A Letter Of Resignation From Representative Sara Innamorato Which The Clerk Will Read:

Dear Speaker McClinton,

Please accept my resignation as Representative of the 21st District effective 10 am on Wednesday, July 19, 2023.

Thank you,

Sara Innamorato

The Chair Submits For The Record The Writ For Special Election Of The 21st Legislative District Which Was Filed With The Secretary Of The Commonwealth On July 19, 2023.

The Chair Submits For The Record A Communication From The Governor Approving House Bill 611 With Exceptions.

Communications Received From the Senate

The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, returned bills from the House of Representatives numbered and entitled as follows, viz:

HB 27

HB 797

HB 1300

With information that the Senate has passed the same with amendment in which the concurrence of the House of Representatives is requested.

Voting Schedule

Concurrence in Senate Amendments

Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments

Bills on Second Consideration

Bills on Third Consideration

Bills Signed by the Speaker

Bills Referred

HR 177 Health

HR 178 Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness

HR 179 Game And Fisheries

HR 180 Human Services

HR 181 Health

HR 182 State Government

HR 183 State Government

HR 184 Rules

HR 185 Environmental Resources And Energy

HR 186 Health

HR 187 Health

HR 188 Human Services

HR 189 Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness

HR 190 Health

HR 191 Human Services

HR 192 Human Services

HR 193 Human Services

HR 194 Insurance

HR 195 Health

HR 196 Consumer Protection, Technology And Utilities

HR 197 Transportation

HR 198 Children And Youth

HR 199 Commerce

HR 200 Health

HR 201 Health

HR 202 Health

HR 203 Health

HR 204 Human Services

HR 205 Human Services

HR 206 Aging And Older Adult Services

HR 207 To Uncontested Calendar Under Rule 35

HR 208 State Government

HR 209 Education

HR 210 Health

HR 211 Judiciary

HR 212 State Government

HR 213 Agriculture And Rural Affairs

HR 214 Human Services

HR 215 Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness

HB 626 Consumer Protection, Technology And Utilities

HB 627 Consumer Protection, Technology And Utilities

HB 628 Consumer Protection, Technology And Utilities

HB 629 Consumer Protection, Technology And Utilities

HB 1178 State Government

HB 1568 Transportation

HB 1569 Health

HB 1570 Transportation

HB 1571 Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness

HB 1572 Game And Fisheries

HB 1573 Local Government

HB 1574 Education

HB 1575 Human Services

HB 1576 Transportation

HB 1577 State Government

HB 1578 Consumer Protection, Technology And Utilities

HB 1579 State Government

HB 1580 Commerce

HB 1581 Professional Licensure

HB 1582 Professional Licensure

HB 1583 Finance

HB 1584 Finance

HB 1585 Health

HB 1586 Professional Licensure

HB 1587 Education

HB 1588 Local Government

HB 1589 Health

HB 1590 Professional Licensure

HB 1591 Judiciary

HB 1592 Judiciary

HB 1593 Human Services

HB 1594 Insurance

HB 1595 Insurance

HB 1596 Human Services

HB 1597 Health

HB 1598 Consumer Protection, Technology And Utilities

HB 1599 Judiciary

HB 1600 Children And Youth

HB 1601 Judiciary

HB 1602 Transportation

HB 1603 Education

HB 1604 Education

HB 1605 Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness

HB 1606 State Government

HB 1607 Consumer Protection, Technology And Utilities

HB 1608 Health

HB 1609 Insurance

HB 1610 Finance

HB 1611 Environmental Resources And Energy

HB 1612 Liquor Control

HB 1613 Transportation

HB 1614 Judiciary

HB 1615 Consumer Protection, Technology And Utilities

HB 1616 Education

HB 1617 Judiciary

HB 1618 Insurance

HB 1619 Consumer Protection, Technology And Utilities

HB 1620 Consumer Protection, Technology And Utilities

HB 1621 Consumer Protection, Technology And Utilities

HB 1622 Consumer Protection, Technology And Utilities

HB 1623 Consumer Protection, Technology And Utilities

HB 1624 Consumer Protection, Technology And Utilities

HB 1626 Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness

HB 1627 Judiciary

HB 1628 Health

HB 1629 Judiciary

HB 1631 Finance

HB 1632 Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness

HB 1633 Health

HB 1634 State Government

HB 1635 Transportation

HB 1636 Finance

HB 1637 Education

HB 1638 Judiciary

HB 1639 Finance

HB 1640 Finance

HB 1641 Local Government

HB 1642 Transportation

HB 1643 Transportation

HB 1644 State Government

HB 1645 Commerce

HB 1646 Commerce

HB 1647 Judiciary

HB 1648 State Government

HB 1649 Judiciary

HB 1650 Human Services

HB 1651 Labor And Industry

HB 1652 Labor And Industry

HB 1653 Education

HB 1654 Education

HB 1655 Consumer Protection, Technology And Utilities

HB 1656 Environmental Resources And Energy

HB 1657 Health

HB 1658 Consumer Protection, Technology And Utilities

HB 1659 Education

HB 1660 Judiciary

HB 1661 Agriculture And Rural Affairs

HB 1662 Transportation

HB 1663 Insurance

HB 1664 Insurance

HB 1665 Education

HB 1666 Finance

HB 1667 Rules

HB 1668 Transportation

HB 1669 Local Government

HB 1670 Finance

HB 1671 State Government

HB 1672 Health

HB 1678 Judiciary

HB 1679 Transportation

HB 1680 Education

HB 1681 Commerce

HB 1682 Insurance

HB 1683 Finance

HB 1684 Children And Youth

HB 1685 Education

HB 1686 Education

HB 1687 State Government

HB 1689 Judiciary

HB 1690 Human Services

HB 1700 Judiciary

HB 1701 State Government

HB 1702 Appropriations

HB 1703 State Government

HB 1704 Judiciary

SB 224 State Government

SB 373 Finance

SB 382 Environmental Resources And Energy

SB 654 Finance

SB 712 Health

SB 773 Health

SB 815 Judiciary

SB 843 Education

Bills Recommitted

Bills ReReferred

Bills Reported from Committee

HR 197 From Transportation as Committed

HB 1662 From Transportation as Committed

Pursuant to House Rule 22, the Following Bills were automatically Re-Reported from the Rules Committee to the Floor of the House, and subsequently laid on the Table:

HB 71

HB 88

HB 181

HB 250

HB 251

HB 283

HB 291

HB 493

HB 502

HB 503

HB 540

HB 565

HB 573

HB 651

HB 652

HB 752

HB 754

HB 876

HB 912

HB 1038

HB 1044

HB 1062

HB 1188

HB 1219

HB 1230

HB 1232

HB 1258

HB 1278

HB 1282

HB 1291

HB 1323

HB 1332

HB 1338

HB 1371

HB 1409

HB 1415

HB 1416

HB 1426

HB 1434

HB 1449

HB 1451

HB 1479

HB 1488

HB 1507

HB 1532

Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar

HB 250

HB 540

HB 1044

HB 1232

HB 1278

HB 1291

HB 1338

HB 1409

HB 1507

Bills removed from the Tabled Calendar and ReCommitted to Committee on Rules:

HB 71

HB 88

HB 181

HB 250

HB 251

HB 283

HB 291

HB 493

HB 502

HB 503

HB 565

HB 573

HB 651

HB 652

HB 752

HB 754

HB 876

HB 912

HB 1038

HB 1062

HB 1188

HB 1219

HB 1230

HB 1258

HB 1278

HB 1282

HB 1291

HB 1323

HB 1332

HB 1371

HB 1409

HB 1415

HB 1416

HB 1426

HB 1434

HB 1449

HB 1451

HB 1479

HB 1488

HB 1507

HB 1532

Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar

House Resolutions Adopted

The House of Representatives adjourned

Until , Tuesday September 26, 2023 at 12 P.M.

unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.