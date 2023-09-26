Daily Session Report for Friday, September 22, 2023
PENNSYLVANIA, September 26 - House of Representatives
Daily Session Update
Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian
September 22, 2023
Convened at 12 P.M.
Adjourned at 12:30 P.M.
Communications Received
The Chair Is In Receipt Of The Following Reports For The Record Which The Clerk Will Read:
- The Machinery and Equipment loan fund (MELF) activity report for the fiscal year ended June 20, 2023 from the Department of Community & Economic Development
- Tax-exempt Bond Allocation for the mid-year 2023 from the Department of Community & Economic Development
- Service and Infrastructure Improvement Fund (SIIF) annual report from the Department of Labor & Industry
- Reemployment Fund annual report from the Department of Labor & Industry
- Annual report from the Office of Vocation Rehabilitation for program year 2021-2022 from the Department of Labor & Industry
- Bureau of occupational & industrial safety waivers & refunds annual report from the department of labor & industry
- Electric Power Outlook for Pennsylvania 2022-2027 from Pennsylvania Public utility Commission
- Third annual report of the Election Law Advisory Board for the year ending June 30, 2023 from the Joint State Government Commission
- Fourth annual report on the Delivery of High-speed Broadband Services in Unserved and Underserved Areas of the Commonwealth from the Joint State Government Commission
- Sixth of a series of reports on Diabetes Prevention and Maintenance Programs in Pennsylvania from the Joint State Government Commission
- Legislative report for Q4 fiscal year 2022 from the Department of General Services
The Chair Is In Receipt Of Actuarial Notes From The Independent Fiscal Office Regarding The Following:
- House Bill 1379, Printer’s Number 1539
- House Bill 1415, Printer's Number 1583 As Amended By A01751
- House Bill 1415, Printer's Number 1583 As Amended By A01770
- House Bill 1415, Printer's Number 1583 As Amended By A01790
- House Bill 1415, Printer's Number 1583 As Amended By A01803
- House Bill 1415, Printer's Number 1583 As Amended By A01805
- House Bill 1415, Printer's Number 1583 As Amended By A01822
- House Bill 1416, Printer's Number 1584 As Amended By A01750
- House Bill 1416, Printer's Number 1584 As Amended By A01771
- House Bill 1416, Printer's Number 1584 As Amended By A01791
- House Bill 1416, Printer's Number 1584 As Amended By A01802
- House Bill 1416, Printer's Number 1584 As Amended By A01806
- House Bill 1416, Printer's Number 1584 As Amended By A01821
- House Bill 1505, Printer’s Number 1712
- House Bill 1505, Printer’s Number 1712 As Amended By A01867
- House Bill 1505, Printer’s Number 1712 As Amended By A01868
- House Bill 1505, Printer’s Number 1712 As Amended By A01869
- House Bill 1505, Printer’s Number 1712 As Amended By A01870
- House Bill 1505, Printer’s Number 1712 As Amended By A01888
- House Bill 1505, Printer’s Number 1712 As Amended By A01889
- House Bill 1505, Printer’s Number 1712 As Amended By A01895
- House Bill 1505, Printer’s Number 1712 As Amended By A01896
The Chair Is In Receipt Of A Letter Of Resignation From Representative Sara Innamorato Which The Clerk Will Read:
Dear Speaker McClinton,
Please accept my resignation as Representative of the 21st District effective 10 am on Wednesday, July 19, 2023.
Thank you,
Sara Innamorato
The Chair Submits For The Record The Writ For Special Election Of The 21st Legislative District Which Was Filed With The Secretary Of The Commonwealth On July 19, 2023.
The Chair Submits For The Record A Communication From The Governor Approving House Bill 611 With Exceptions.
Communications Received From the Senate
The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, returned bills from the House of Representatives numbered and entitled as follows, viz:
HB 27
HB 797
HB 1300
With information that the Senate has passed the same with amendment in which the concurrence of the House of Representatives is requested.
Voting Schedule
Bills Referred
HR 177 Health
HR 178 Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness
HR 179 Game And Fisheries
HR 180 Human Services
HR 181 Health
HR 182 State Government
HR 183 State Government
HR 184 Rules
HR 185 Environmental Resources And Energy
HR 186 Health
HR 187 Health
HR 188 Human Services
HR 189 Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness
HR 190 Health
HR 191 Human Services
HR 192 Human Services
HR 193 Human Services
HR 194 Insurance
HR 195 Health
HR 196 Consumer Protection, Technology And Utilities
HR 197 Transportation
HR 198 Children And Youth
HR 199 Commerce
HR 200 Health
HR 201 Health
HR 202 Health
HR 203 Health
HR 204 Human Services
HR 205 Human Services
HR 206 Aging And Older Adult Services
HR 207 To Uncontested Calendar Under Rule 35
HR 208 State Government
HR 209 Education
HR 210 Health
HR 211 Judiciary
HR 212 State Government
HR 213 Agriculture And Rural Affairs
HR 214 Human Services
HR 215 Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness
HB 626 Consumer Protection, Technology And Utilities
HB 627 Consumer Protection, Technology And Utilities
HB 628 Consumer Protection, Technology And Utilities
HB 629 Consumer Protection, Technology And Utilities
HB 1178 State Government
HB 1568 Transportation
HB 1569 Health
HB 1570 Transportation
HB 1571 Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness
HB 1572 Game And Fisheries
HB 1573 Local Government
HB 1574 Education
HB 1575 Human Services
HB 1576 Transportation
HB 1577 State Government
HB 1578 Consumer Protection, Technology And Utilities
HB 1579 State Government
HB 1580 Commerce
HB 1581 Professional Licensure
HB 1582 Professional Licensure
HB 1583 Finance
HB 1584 Finance
HB 1585 Health
HB 1586 Professional Licensure
HB 1587 Education
HB 1588 Local Government
HB 1589 Health
HB 1590 Professional Licensure
HB 1591 Judiciary
HB 1592 Judiciary
HB 1593 Human Services
HB 1594 Insurance
HB 1595 Insurance
HB 1596 Human Services
HB 1597 Health
HB 1598 Consumer Protection, Technology And Utilities
HB 1599 Judiciary
HB 1600 Children And Youth
HB 1601 Judiciary
HB 1602 Transportation
HB 1603 Education
HB 1604 Education
HB 1605 Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness
HB 1606 State Government
HB 1607 Consumer Protection, Technology And Utilities
HB 1608 Health
HB 1609 Insurance
HB 1610 Finance
HB 1611 Environmental Resources And Energy
HB 1612 Liquor Control
HB 1613 Transportation
HB 1614 Judiciary
HB 1615 Consumer Protection, Technology And Utilities
HB 1616 Education
HB 1617 Judiciary
HB 1618 Insurance
HB 1619 Consumer Protection, Technology And Utilities
HB 1620 Consumer Protection, Technology And Utilities
HB 1621 Consumer Protection, Technology And Utilities
HB 1622 Consumer Protection, Technology And Utilities
HB 1623 Consumer Protection, Technology And Utilities
HB 1624 Consumer Protection, Technology And Utilities
HB 1626 Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness
HB 1627 Judiciary
HB 1628 Health
HB 1629 Judiciary
HB 1631 Finance
HB 1632 Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness
HB 1633 Health
HB 1634 State Government
HB 1635 Transportation
HB 1636 Finance
HB 1637 Education
HB 1638 Judiciary
HB 1639 Finance
HB 1640 Finance
HB 1641 Local Government
HB 1642 Transportation
HB 1643 Transportation
HB 1644 State Government
HB 1645 Commerce
HB 1646 Commerce
HB 1647 Judiciary
HB 1648 State Government
HB 1649 Judiciary
HB 1650 Human Services
HB 1651 Labor And Industry
HB 1652 Labor And Industry
HB 1653 Education
HB 1654 Education
HB 1655 Consumer Protection, Technology And Utilities
HB 1656 Environmental Resources And Energy
HB 1657 Health
HB 1658 Consumer Protection, Technology And Utilities
HB 1659 Education
HB 1660 Judiciary
HB 1661 Agriculture And Rural Affairs
HB 1662 Transportation
HB 1663 Insurance
HB 1664 Insurance
HB 1665 Education
HB 1666 Finance
HB 1667 Rules
HB 1668 Transportation
HB 1669 Local Government
HB 1670 Finance
HB 1671 State Government
HB 1672 Health
HB 1678 Judiciary
HB 1679 Transportation
HB 1680 Education
HB 1681 Commerce
HB 1682 Insurance
HB 1683 Finance
HB 1684 Children And Youth
HB 1685 Education
HB 1686 Education
HB 1687 State Government
HB 1689 Judiciary
HB 1690 Human Services
HB 1700 Judiciary
HB 1701 State Government
HB 1702 Appropriations
HB 1703 State Government
HB 1704 Judiciary
SB 224 State Government
SB 373 Finance
SB 382 Environmental Resources And Energy
SB 654 Finance
SB 712 Health
SB 773 Health
SB 815 Judiciary
SB 843 Education
Bills Reported from Committee
HR 197 From Transportation as Committed
HB 1662 From Transportation as Committed
Pursuant to House Rule 22, the Following Bills were automatically Re-Reported from the Rules Committee to the Floor of the House, and subsequently laid on the Table:
HB 71
HB 88
HB 181
HB 250
HB 251
HB 283
HB 291
HB 493
HB 502
HB 503
HB 540
HB 565
HB 573
HB 651
HB 652
HB 752
HB 754
HB 876
HB 912
HB 1038
HB 1044
HB 1062
HB 1188
HB 1219
HB 1230
HB 1232
HB 1258
HB 1278
HB 1282
HB 1291
HB 1323
HB 1332
HB 1338
HB 1371
HB 1409
HB 1415
HB 1416
HB 1426
HB 1434
HB 1449
HB 1451
HB 1479
HB 1488
HB 1507
HB 1532
HB 250
HB 540
HB 1044
HB 1232
HB 1278
HB 1291
HB 1338
HB 1409
HB 1507
HB 71
HB 88
HB 181
HB 250
HB 251
HB 283
HB 291
HB 493
HB 502
HB 503
HB 565
HB 573
HB 651
HB 652
HB 752
HB 754
HB 876
HB 912
HB 1038
HB 1062
HB 1188
HB 1219
HB 1230
HB 1258
HB 1278
HB 1282
HB 1291
HB 1323
HB 1332
HB 1371
HB 1409
HB 1415
HB 1416
HB 1426
HB 1434
HB 1449
HB 1451
HB 1479
HB 1488
HB 1507
HB 1532
The House of Representatives adjourned
Until , Tuesday September 26, 2023 at 12 P.M.
unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.