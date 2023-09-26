Submit Release
Daily Session Report for Friday, September 22, 2023

PENNSYLVANIA, September 26 - House of Representatives

Daily Session Update

Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian

September 22, 2023

Convened at 12 P.M.

Adjourned at 12:30 P.M.

 

 

 

Communications Received

 

The Chair Is In Receipt Of The Following Reports For The Record Which The Clerk Will Read:

 

  • The Machinery and Equipment loan fund (MELF) activity report for the fiscal year ended June 20, 2023 from the Department of Community & Economic Development

  • Tax-exempt Bond Allocation for the mid-year 2023 from the Department of Community & Economic Development

  • Service and Infrastructure Improvement Fund (SIIF) annual report from the Department of Labor & Industry

  • Reemployment Fund annual report from the Department of Labor & Industry

  • Annual report from the Office of Vocation Rehabilitation for program year 2021-2022 from the Department of Labor & Industry

  • Bureau of occupational & industrial safety waivers & refunds annual report from the department of labor & industry

  • Electric Power Outlook for Pennsylvania 2022-2027 from Pennsylvania Public utility Commission

  • Third annual report of the Election Law Advisory Board for the year ending June 30, 2023 from the Joint State Government Commission

  • Fourth annual report on the Delivery of High-speed Broadband Services in Unserved and Underserved Areas of the Commonwealth from the Joint State Government Commission

  • Sixth of a series of reports on Diabetes Prevention and Maintenance Programs in Pennsylvania from the Joint State Government Commission

  • Legislative report for Q4 fiscal year 2022 from the Department of General Services

 

The Chair Is In Receipt Of Actuarial Notes From The Independent Fiscal Office Regarding The Following:

 

  • House Bill 1379, Printer’s Number 1539

  • House Bill 1415, Printer's Number 1583 As Amended By A01751

  • House Bill 1415, Printer's Number 1583 As Amended By A01770

 

  • House Bill 1415, Printer's Number 1583 As Amended By A01790

  • House Bill 1415, Printer's Number 1583 As Amended By A01803

  • House Bill 1415, Printer's Number 1583 As Amended By A01805

  • House Bill 1415, Printer's Number 1583 As Amended By A01822

  • House Bill 1416, Printer's Number 1584 As Amended By A01750

  • House Bill 1416, Printer's Number 1584 As Amended By A01771

  • House Bill 1416, Printer's Number 1584 As Amended By A01791

  • House Bill 1416, Printer's Number 1584 As Amended By A01802

  • House Bill 1416, Printer's Number 1584 As Amended By A01806

  • House Bill 1416, Printer's Number 1584 As Amended By A01821

  • House Bill 1505, Printer’s Number 1712

  • House Bill 1505, Printer’s Number 1712 As Amended By A01867

  • House Bill 1505, Printer’s Number 1712 As Amended By A01868

  • House Bill 1505, Printer’s Number 1712 As Amended By A01869

  • House Bill 1505, Printer’s Number 1712 As Amended By A01870

  • House Bill 1505, Printer’s Number 1712 As Amended By A01888

  • House Bill 1505, Printer’s Number 1712 As Amended By A01889

  • House Bill 1505, Printer’s Number 1712 As Amended By A01895

  • House Bill 1505, Printer’s Number 1712 As Amended By A01896

 

The Chair Is In Receipt Of A Letter Of Resignation From Representative Sara Innamorato Which The Clerk Will Read:

 

Dear Speaker McClinton,

 

Please accept my resignation as Representative of the 21st District effective 10 am on Wednesday, July 19, 2023.

 

Thank you,

Sara Innamorato

 

The Chair Submits For The Record The Writ For Special Election Of The 21st Legislative District Which Was Filed With The Secretary Of The Commonwealth On July 19, 2023.

 

The Chair Submits For The Record A Communication From The Governor Approving House Bill 611 With Exceptions.

 

Text, letter Description automatically generated

 

 

Communications Received From the Senate

 

The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, returned bills from the House of Representatives numbered and entitled as follows, viz:

 

HB 27

HB 797

HB 1300

 

With information that the Senate has passed the same with amendment in which the concurrence of the House of Representatives is requested.

 

 

Voting Schedule

 

 

Concurrence in Senate Amendments

 

 

Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments

 

 

Bills on Second Consideration

 

 

Bills on Third Consideration

 

 

Bills Signed by the Speaker

 

 

Bills Referred

 

HR 177     Health

HR 178     Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness

HR 179     Game And Fisheries

HR 180     Human Services

HR 181     Health

HR 182     State Government

HR 183     State Government

HR 184     Rules

HR 185     Environmental Resources And Energy

HR 186     Health

HR 187     Health

HR 188     Human Services

HR 189     Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness

HR 190     Health

HR 191     Human Services

HR 192     Human Services

HR 193     Human Services

HR 194     Insurance

HR 195     Health

HR 196     Consumer Protection, Technology And Utilities

HR 197     Transportation

HR 198     Children And Youth

HR 199     Commerce

HR 200     Health

HR 201     Health

HR 202     Health

HR 203     Health

HR 204     Human Services

HR 205     Human Services

HR 206     Aging And Older Adult Services

HR 207     To Uncontested Calendar Under Rule 35

HR 208     State Government

HR 209     Education

HR 210     Health

HR 211     Judiciary

HR 212     State Government

HR 213     Agriculture And Rural Affairs

HR 214     Human Services

HR 215     Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness

 

HB 626     Consumer Protection, Technology And Utilities

HB 627     Consumer Protection, Technology And Utilities

HB 628     Consumer Protection, Technology And Utilities

HB 629     Consumer Protection, Technology And Utilities

HB 1178   State Government

HB 1568   Transportation

HB 1569   Health

HB 1570   Transportation

HB 1571   Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness

HB 1572   Game And Fisheries

HB 1573   Local Government

HB 1574   Education

HB 1575   Human Services

HB 1576   Transportation

HB 1577   State Government

HB 1578   Consumer Protection, Technology And Utilities

HB 1579   State Government

HB 1580   Commerce

HB 1581   Professional Licensure

HB 1582   Professional Licensure

HB 1583   Finance

HB 1584   Finance

HB 1585   Health

HB 1586   Professional Licensure

HB 1587   Education

HB 1588   Local Government

HB 1589   Health

HB 1590   Professional Licensure

HB 1591   Judiciary

HB 1592   Judiciary

HB 1593   Human Services

HB 1594   Insurance

HB 1595   Insurance

HB 1596   Human Services

HB 1597   Health

HB 1598   Consumer Protection, Technology And Utilities

HB 1599   Judiciary

HB 1600   Children And Youth

HB 1601   Judiciary

HB 1602   Transportation

HB 1603   Education

HB 1604   Education

HB 1605   Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness

HB 1606   State Government

HB 1607   Consumer Protection, Technology And Utilities

HB 1608   Health

HB 1609   Insurance

HB 1610   Finance

HB 1611   Environmental Resources And Energy

HB 1612   Liquor Control

HB 1613   Transportation

HB 1614   Judiciary

HB 1615   Consumer Protection, Technology And Utilities

HB 1616   Education

HB 1617   Judiciary

HB 1618   Insurance

HB 1619   Consumer Protection, Technology And Utilities

HB 1620   Consumer Protection, Technology And Utilities

HB 1621   Consumer Protection, Technology And Utilities

HB 1622   Consumer Protection, Technology And Utilities

HB 1623   Consumer Protection, Technology And Utilities

HB 1624   Consumer Protection, Technology And Utilities

HB 1626   Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness

HB 1627   Judiciary

HB 1628   Health

HB 1629   Judiciary

HB 1631   Finance

HB 1632   Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness

HB 1633   Health

HB 1634   State Government

HB 1635   Transportation

HB 1636   Finance

HB 1637   Education

HB 1638   Judiciary

HB 1639   Finance

HB 1640   Finance

HB 1641   Local Government

HB 1642   Transportation

HB 1643   Transportation

HB 1644   State Government

HB 1645   Commerce

HB 1646   Commerce

HB 1647   Judiciary

HB 1648   State Government

HB 1649   Judiciary

HB 1650   Human Services

HB 1651   Labor And Industry

HB 1652   Labor And Industry

HB 1653   Education

HB 1654   Education

HB 1655   Consumer Protection, Technology And Utilities

HB 1656   Environmental Resources And Energy

HB 1657   Health

HB 1658   Consumer Protection, Technology And Utilities

HB 1659   Education

HB 1660   Judiciary

HB 1661   Agriculture And Rural Affairs

HB 1662   Transportation

HB 1663   Insurance

HB 1664   Insurance

HB 1665   Education

HB 1666   Finance

HB 1667   Rules

HB 1668   Transportation

HB 1669   Local Government

HB 1670   Finance

HB 1671   State Government

HB 1672   Health

HB 1678   Judiciary

HB 1679   Transportation

HB 1680   Education

HB 1681   Commerce

HB 1682   Insurance

HB 1683   Finance

HB 1684   Children And Youth

HB 1685   Education

HB 1686   Education

HB 1687   State Government

HB 1689   Judiciary

HB 1690   Human Services

HB 1700   Judiciary

HB 1701   State Government

HB 1702   Appropriations

HB 1703   State Government

HB 1704   Judiciary

 

SB 224      State Government

SB 373      Finance

SB 382      Environmental Resources And Energy

SB 654      Finance

SB 712      Health

SB 773      Health

SB 815      Judiciary

SB 843      Education

 

Bills Recommitted

 

 

Bills ReReferred

 

 

Bills Reported from Committee

 

HR 197     From Transportation as Committed

 

HB 1662   From Transportation as Committed

 

Pursuant to House Rule 22, the Following Bills were automatically Re-Reported from the Rules Committee to the Floor of the House, and subsequently laid on the Table:

 

HB 71

HB 88

HB 181

HB 250

HB 251

HB 283

HB 291

HB 493

HB 502

HB 503

HB 540

HB 565

HB 573

HB 651

HB 652

HB 752

HB 754

HB 876

HB 912

HB 1038

HB 1044

HB 1062

HB 1188

HB 1219

HB 1230

HB 1232

HB 1258

HB 1278

HB 1282

HB 1291

HB 1323

HB 1332

HB 1338

HB 1371

HB 1409

HB 1415

HB 1416

HB 1426

HB 1434

HB 1449

HB 1451

HB 1479

HB 1488

HB 1507

HB 1532

 

Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar

 

HB 250

HB 540

HB 1044

HB 1232

HB 1278

HB 1291

HB 1338

HB 1409

HB 1507

 

Bills removed from the Tabled Calendar and ReCommitted to Committee on Rules:

 

HB 71

HB 88

HB 181

HB 250

HB 251

HB 283

HB 291

HB 493

HB 502

HB 503

HB 565

HB 573

HB 651

HB 652

HB 752

HB 754

HB 876

HB 912

HB 1038

HB 1062

HB 1188

HB 1219

HB 1230

HB 1258

HB 1278

HB 1282

HB 1291

HB 1323

HB 1332

HB 1371

HB 1409

HB 1415

HB 1416

HB 1426

HB 1434

HB 1449

HB 1451

HB 1479

HB 1488

HB 1507

HB 1532

 

Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar

 

 

House Resolutions Adopted

 

 

This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.

The House of Representatives adjourned

Until , Tuesday September 26, 2023  at 12 P.M.

unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.

 

