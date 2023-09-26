FHE Health Is Now Offering Intensive EMDR for PTSD and Trauma

The New Inpatient Program May Be the First of Its Kind in the U.S.

DEERFIELD BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Last month, the national behavioral health provider, FHE Health , began providing intensive EMDR (“Eye Movement Desensitization Reprocessing”) as part of its specialized inpatient treatment program for first responders. EMDR is a highly effective therapy for PTSD and trauma-related mental health issues. Its high success rates at FHE Health have precedent in more than 30 years of research, supporting its use as a gold standard in trauma treatment.Annalee Moody, MA, NCC, LMHC, CFRC, directs the new comprehensive EMDR program and was instrumental in designing it. She said it works particularly well for first responders and noted that she was not aware of any program like it in the country.“Intensive EMDR is something many outpatient therapists offer to their clients as a more efficient way to engage with EMDR therapy,” Moody said. “This is one of the reasons we are so excited to offer it.”The Shatterproof Intensive EMDR Program includes 1 EMDR resourcing group session, an intensive EMDR workbook for customizing individual goals, and two 1-1.5-hour intensive EMDR individual sessions.EMDR relieves symptoms by desensitizing, reprocessing, and reconsolidating traumatic memories. Intensive EMDR fast-tracks this healing process. The longer sessions provide quicker, more comprehensive symptom relief and memory reconsolidation; they also build tolerance for and achieve resolution from trauma-related symptoms within a much shorter timeframe.Intensive EMDR is one of many proven therapies for PTSD and trauma that are accessible as part of FHE Health’s specialized inpatient program for first responders. Non-invasive, neuroscience-based treatments can identify and therapeutically target areas of trauma-related dysfunction in the brain. This also provides faster symptom relief and restored brain health. Breathwork therapy is another cutting-edge tool at FHE Health that, alongside other trauma therapies, has helped many patients release traumatic memories and find healing at a deeper level.About FHE HealthFHE Health is a national treatment center that provides quality behavioral health services to adults, ages 18 and up, from all walks of life and with a wide variety of addiction and mental health needs. From its headquarters in Deerfield Beach, Florida, FHE Health serves patients from around the country with integrated care, innovative neuro therapies, and specialized treatment programs.