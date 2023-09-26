DOUGLAS USA BECOMES OFFICIAL MISSISSIPPI BUSINESSES AGAINST TRAFFICKING (MBAT) PARTNER TO coMBAT HUMAN TRAFFICKING
MBAT Provides Business Owners with Educational Materials that Identify Types of Human Trafficking, Warning Signs, and Ways to Report Human Trafficking
We are committed to educating and raising the awareness of human trafficking with our employees, customers, partners, vendors, and business community.”COLUMBUS, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The DOUGLAS USA LLC – CONSULTANCY (DOUGLAS USA) announces it is an official Mississippi Businesses Against Trafficking (MBAT) partner to combat human trafficking. The MBAT website (https://www.sos.ms.gov/mbat) provides business owner partners with educational materials that identify types of human trafficking, warning signs, and ways to enhance educating employees and the public and becoming more vigilant in the workplace.
MBAT provides free training resources that include videos, interactive modules, and who to contact when suspecting instances of human trafficking. “We are committed to educating and raising the awareness of human trafficking with our employees, customers, partners, vendors, and our business community,” says Doug Kilarski, senior analyst, author, editor, and facilitator at DOUGLAS USA. “We need everyone to understand that human trafficking victims can be of any age, race, ethnicity, sex, gender identity, sexual orientation, nationality, immigration status, cultural background, religion, socio-economic class, and level of education. Human trafficking is a prevalent evil, and It can devastate anyone.”
There are several ways to ask for help and report human trafficking. Contact your local law enforcement agency by dialing 911, calling the National Human Trafficking Hotline toll-free at 1-888-373-7888, texting the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 233733, or chat the National Human Trafficking Hotline via humantraffickinghotline.org/chat.
About DOUGLAS USA LLC
Established in 1993, the DOUGLAS USA CONSULTANCY is a woman-owned business that enables organizations to be more recognized, likable, marketable, revered, understood, profitable, and customer-centric.
DOUGLAS USA authors powerful and visual storytelling, industry-specific content, and identity positioning that adds personality to brands. In conjunction, it delivers caring and loyal customers in diverse industries with thought-provoking images, differentiating and informative messaging, and branded symbols in artful ways that make products, services, and their value more believable, credible, and better known than competitors.
DOUGLAS USA produces definable results across dozens of industries in the best of times, during rapid market shifts, and when a crisis needs fact-based and timely responses strengthened with top-down-aligned management. Its unquestionable business insight, experience, and capabilities prove highly beneficial to launches and the promotion of candidates, cities, organizations, products, projects, relationships, government entities, reputations, and services.
