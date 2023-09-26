A meeting took place with the Secretary General of the World Customs Organization

On September 26, 2023, negotiations were held between the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan R.Meredov and the Secretary General of the World Customs Organization (WCO) Kunio Mikuriya, who is on a visit in Ashgabat.

During the meeting the parties discussed the current agenda of cooperation between Turkmenistan and the WCO, as well as prospects for further interaction.

R.Meredov emphasized that cooperation with the World Customs Organization is an important vector of partnership for Turkmenistan in the context of improving customs activities, ensuring the safety of cross-border movement of goods, and developing regional and international trade. It was noted that Turkmenistan attaches great importance to the development of transport infrastructure, as well as the transport and logistics capabilities of the country. In this regard, new transport-transit hubs and customs facilities have been created in the country, and the material and technical base of customs services are regularly strengthening.

The parties noted successful interaction within the framework of international and regional meetings, conferences and consultations organized by the WCO. Also was noted the importance of activisation of cooperation to expand and strengthen the legal framework related to international customs activities.