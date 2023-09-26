SERV MEDICAL AND AMERICAN COLLEGE OF CARDIOLOGY FORGE GROUNDBREAKING COLLABORATION IN DIGITAL HEALTHCARE INNOVATION
Serv Medical and the American College of Cardiology enter into strategic innovation collaboration to revolutionize cardiovascular care in developing markets.SINGAPORE, September 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Serv Medical and the American College of Cardiology (ACC) have joined forces in a strategic innovation collaboration aimed at revolutionizing cardiovascular care through digital therapeutics and fostering medical excellence in developing markets.
This visionary collaboration underscores a shared commitment to harnessing cutting-edge digital technologies to enhance healthcare outcomes and improve long-term cardiovascular care across developing markets and healthcare systems. By collaborating on the co-development of digital therapeutics (DTx), the ACC and Serv Medical aspire to create solutions that will transform long-term patient care and allow for clinical excellence through digital innovation, providing novel avenues for managing cardiovascular conditions and optimizing health in developing and underserved communities.
“As the field of digital therapeutics advances, it is essential for clinicians to collaborate with technology companies to ensure high quality, safe medical care is delivered,” said Ami Bhatt, MD, FACC, ACC Chief Innovation Officer. “Access to cardiovascular care in the communities where individuals live is now our joint responsibility with the advent of global digital health care transformation.”
This collaboration between the ACC and Serv Medical marks a pivotal moment in healthcare innovation, as these two organizations combine their expertise and resources to forge a brighter future for cardiovascular care in developing markets. By synergizing their strengths, the ACC and Serv Medical are poised to make lasting strides in medical excellence and patient well-being on a global scale.
About the American College of Cardiology:
The American College of Cardiology (ACC) is the global leader in transforming cardiovascular care and improving heart health for all. As the preeminent source of professional medical education for the entire cardiovascular care team since 1949, ACC credentials cardiovascular professionals in over 140 countries who meet stringent qualifications and leads in the formation of health policy, standards and guidelines. Through its world-renowned family of JACC Journals, NCDR registries, ACC Accreditation Services, global network of Member Sections, CardioSmart patient resources and more, the College is committed to ensuring a world where science, knowledge and innovation optimize patient care and outcomes. Learn more at www.ACC.org or follow @ACCinTouch.
About Serv Medical:
Serv Medical is a Singapore-based award winning, internationally recognized, healthcare big data and AI company at the forefront of digital healthcare solutions. By leveraging advanced technologies, Serv Medical enhances medical workflow efficiency and quality of care, enabling professionals across the healthcare spectrum to extract valuable insights from data pools. Through their innovative offerings, Serv Medical seeks to play a pivotal role in shaping the future of healthcare delivery. To learn more, visit www.servmedical.co.
