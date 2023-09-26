SERV MEDICAL AND AMERICAN COLLEGE OF CARDIOLOGY FORGE GROUNDBREAKING COLLABORATION IN DIGITAL HEALTHCARE INNOVATION

About

Serv Medical is a Singapore-based leading healthcare big data and AI service company, delivering cutting-edge digital healthcare solutions to improve medical workflow efficiency and quality of care, while allowing healthcare and industry professionals, as well as regulators, to seamlessly extract insights from data pools. The company works together with leading healthcare ecosystem partners, while utilizing the highest international clinical and data standards to deliver comprehensive, end-to-end, and targeted solutions and services to the healthcare industry. Serv Medical has validated its solutions at over 110 top-ranked public hospitals in multiple markets. The company holds both ISO 9001 and ISO 13485 certifications, and a Grade III National Information Security Protection accreditation. It also holds 50+ software copyrights, 20+ patents related to healthcare informatics and a Class II medical device license.

