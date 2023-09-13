Serv Medical Enhances Its Role in Healthcare Innovation by Joining i2.JP's Healthcare Network

Serv Medical joins Innovation Infusion Japan (i2.JP) to explore new opportunities and partnerships to improve healthcare industry in Japan and around the world.

TOKYO, JAPAN, September 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Serv Medical has joined the network of Innovation Infusion Japan (i2.JP) under the IT and Data category. i2.JP is an initiative focused on connecting leading startups in the healthcare ecosystem in Japan and beyond. Joining the healthcare network of i2JP will allow Serv Medical to explore new opportunities and partnerships to further improve the healthcare industry in Japan and around the world.

Bridging the Gaps in Healthcare Innovation

The alignment of Serv Medical with i2.JP signifies a crucial step in fostering a collaborative and innovative healthcare landscape. By joining this network, Serv Medical is poised to catalyze groundbreaking advancements in healthcare, making the industry more efficient, patient-centric, and sustainable. Under the umbrella of i2.JP, Serv Medical gains access to a dynamic ecosystem of like-minded innovators. This affiliation opens the door to a plethora of opportunities and potential partnerships that will enable Serv Medical to further its mission of transforming healthcare through technology.

About i2.JP

i2.JP is an open innovation initiative focused on connecting healthcare professionals, local governments, academia and private companies to collectively improve and optimize the healthcare industry. i2.JP is also a member of 20+ AstraZeneca Healthcare Innovation Hubs across the world (A. Catalyst Network), where each hub promotes open innovation in their respective local markets.

About Serv Medical

Serv Medical stands as a leading player in the realm of healthcare big data and artificial intelligence. The company's cutting-edge technology is revolutionizing the way medical professionals operate by enhancing workflow efficiency and the quality of patient care. With an unwavering dedication to innovation, Serv Medical empowers healthcare stakeholders at every level to harness invaluable insights from vast data pools. Through its innovative solutions, the company aims to play a pivotal role in shaping the future of healthcare delivery worldwide.

Charles Poon
Serv Medical
Charles@servmedical.co

You just read:

Serv Medical Enhances Its Role in Healthcare Innovation by Joining i2.JP's Healthcare Network

Distribution channels: Companies, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, IT Industry, Insurance Industry, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Charles Poon
Serv Medical Charles@servmedical.co
Company/Organization
Serv Medical
3 Fraser Street, #05-25 Duo Tower
Singapore, 189352
Singapore
+86 132 6993 5827
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Serv Medical is a Singapore-based leading healthcare big data and AI service company, delivering cutting-edge digital healthcare solutions to improve medical workflow efficiency and quality of care, while allowing healthcare and industry professionals, as well as regulators, to seamlessly extract insights from data pools. The company works together with leading healthcare ecosystem partners, while utilizing the highest international clinical and data standards to deliver comprehensive, end-to-end, and targeted solutions and services to the healthcare industry. Serv Medical has validated its solutions at over 110 top-ranked public hospitals in multiple markets. The company holds both ISO 9001 and ISO 13485 certifications, and a Grade III National Information Security Protection accreditation. It also holds 50+ software copyrights, 20+ patents related to healthcare informatics and a Class II medical device license.

https://servmedical.co/

More From This Author
Serv Medical Enhances Its Role in Healthcare Innovation by Joining i2.JP's Healthcare Network
Serv Medical and AstraZeneca sign MoU to bring advanced digital health solutions to Brazil and Latin America
View All Stories From This Author