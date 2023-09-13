Serv Medical Enhances Its Role in Healthcare Innovation by Joining i2.JP's Healthcare Network
Serv Medical joins Innovation Infusion Japan (i2.JP) to explore new opportunities and partnerships to improve healthcare industry in Japan and around the world.TOKYO, JAPAN, September 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Serv Medical has joined the network of Innovation Infusion Japan (i2.JP) under the IT and Data category. i2.JP is an initiative focused on connecting leading startups in the healthcare ecosystem in Japan and beyond. Joining the healthcare network of i2JP will allow Serv Medical to explore new opportunities and partnerships to further improve the healthcare industry in Japan and around the world.
Bridging the Gaps in Healthcare Innovation
The alignment of Serv Medical with i2.JP signifies a crucial step in fostering a collaborative and innovative healthcare landscape. By joining this network, Serv Medical is poised to catalyze groundbreaking advancements in healthcare, making the industry more efficient, patient-centric, and sustainable. Under the umbrella of i2.JP, Serv Medical gains access to a dynamic ecosystem of like-minded innovators. This affiliation opens the door to a plethora of opportunities and potential partnerships that will enable Serv Medical to further its mission of transforming healthcare through technology.
About i2.JP
i2.JP is an open innovation initiative focused on connecting healthcare professionals, local governments, academia and private companies to collectively improve and optimize the healthcare industry. i2.JP is also a member of 20+ AstraZeneca Healthcare Innovation Hubs across the world (A. Catalyst Network), where each hub promotes open innovation in their respective local markets.
About Serv Medical
Serv Medical stands as a leading player in the realm of healthcare big data and artificial intelligence. The company's cutting-edge technology is revolutionizing the way medical professionals operate by enhancing workflow efficiency and the quality of patient care. With an unwavering dedication to innovation, Serv Medical empowers healthcare stakeholders at every level to harness invaluable insights from vast data pools. Through its innovative solutions, the company aims to play a pivotal role in shaping the future of healthcare delivery worldwide.
Charles Poon
Serv Medical
Charles@servmedical.co