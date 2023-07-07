Serv Medical and AstraZeneca sign MoU to bring advanced digital health solutions to Brazil and Latin America
Serv Medical and AstraZeneca enter into cooperation agreement to promote digital health initiatives in Brazil and Latin America in the public and private sectorSãO PAULO, BRAZIL, July 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Serv Medical and AstraZeneca Brazil announced today that they have entered into a new cooperation agreement to join efforts to establish a framework to promote digital health initiatives in Brazil and Latin America in the public and private sectors. The announcement came on July 6, 2023, at the same time as the launch of the AstraZeneca Brazil Health Innovation Hub, a part of the A.Catalyst Network.
The agreement, in the form of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), formalizes the mutual interaction and joint activities between Serv Medical and AstraZeneca at the strategic and working level, aiming to improve the efficiency of Brazil’s health system and innovation and healthcare industry development, and bringing innovative healthcare solutions to the Brazilian market, with Serv Medical providing its expertise and experience in digital health tools, servicing and adoption, with the joint goal of improving the patient journey experience in primary and tertiary care.
Serv Medical is Singapore-based medical big data and AI service company delivering digital healthcare solutions to improve medical workflow efficiency and quality of care while allowing healthcare and industry professionals, as well as regulators to seamlessly extract insights from data pools. Serv Medical has gained enormous success through the deployment of its solutions and services through its subsidiary and sister company in the People’s Republic of China. Its clients include 110 large public level 3A (over 2500 beds) hospitals, including the world’s largest cardiovascular hospital, China’s top ranked public general hospitals. It also partners with world-leading academic societies such as the American College of Cardiology, pharma and device MNCs such as Terumo and AstraZeneca, and industry partners such as Accenture. The company has recently begun entry into the Brazilian market.
AstraZeneca is a global, science-led biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of prescription medicines in oncology, rare diseases and biopharmaceuticals, including cardiovascular, renal and metabolism and respiratory and immunology. Headquartered in Cambridge, UK, AstraZeneca operates in over 100 countries and its innovative medicines are used by millions of patients worldwide. Having established its presence in Brazil in 1999, AstraZeneca Brazil’s ambition is to improve the lives of 5 million Brazilian patients by 2025. Understanding the challenges faced by patients and local healthcare systems, the company continues to benefit more people with its medicines, and creating alliances to deliver patient-focused solutions while supporting healthcare systems with capacity building and innovative solutions.
