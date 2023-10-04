AV-Comparatives Attends Virus Bulletin Conference: Ensuring Excellence in Security Testing

Logo AV-Comparatives

Logo AV-Comparatives

Audience in a Conference showing a couple of listeners.

AV-Comparatives Attends Virus Bulletin Conference

Staying on the cutting edge of developments in the cybersecurity industry, the AV-Comparatives team is participating in the upcoming Virus Bulletin Conference.

INNSBRUCK, TYROL, AUSTRIA, October 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Staying at the Forefront of Information Security
The Virus Bulletin Conference gathers the industry’s leading experts to create a potent platform for exchanging methodologies, innovative ideas, and recent trends in information security. AV-Comparatives’ attendance and participation in this conference are pivotal elements in the mission to maintain expertise and position at the vanguard of advancements in cybersecurity.

AV-Comparatives, firmly believes in the power of knowledge transfer as a conduit for improvement. Through interactions at the Conference, the team will not only share insights gleaned from their own extensive research but also glean vital information from other sector leaders. This valuable knowledge exchange helps guide the evolution of AV-Comparatives’ methodologies, ensuring a rigorous, sophisticated and up-to-date approach to our security testing techniques.

The Importance of Independent Testing
Recognised for the independence, integrity, and dedication to uncovering the truth about cybersecurity solutions, which constantly endeavours to provide the audience with accurate, comprehensive information about endpoint security solutions. Strict adherence to rigorous testing standards has cemented AV-Comparatives’ place as an authoritative figure in the field of cybersecurity.

As the lab team of AV-Comparatives prepares for the 2024 testing cycle, the insights gathered from the Virus Bulletin Conference undoubtedly play a crucial role in shaping their testing paradigms. The commitment to “best in testing” signifies exceeding merely reporting comparative data. Instead, aiming to delve deeper, challenge the status quo and present the IT managers, CISOs, and tech-savvy professionals with information that empowers them to make informed decisions. Vendors interested in getting tested can contact AV-Comparatives here.

Looking Forward to 2024
The knowledge gleaned from the Virus Bulletin Conference also aids AV-Comparatives in refining our forthcoming tests for 2024. The commitment to continuously enhancing testing methodologies ensures that the security-lab remains an invaluable resource to the cybersecurity industry.

As the world of cybersecurity continues to evolve, AV-Comparatives is dedicated to maintaining a firm grip on the helm, guiding the audience through the complexities of the digital landscape. By staying ahead of the curve, AV-Comparatives promises to deliver the results that matter, empowering users and valued audience, with the insights needed to protect digital environments effectively.

Keep an eye on AV-Comparatives’ blog for more updates from the Virus Bulletin Conference and the subsequent influence on the 2024 testing programme.

About
AV-Comparatives is an independent organisation offering systematic testing to examine the efficacy of security software products and mobile security solutions. Using one of the largest sample collection systems worldwide, it has created a real-world environment for truly accurate testing. AV-Comparatives offers freely accessible av-test results to individuals, news organisations and scientific institutions. Certification by AV-Comparatives provides a globally recognised official seal of approval for software performance. 

Peter Stelzhammer
AV-Comparatives
+43 512 287788
media@av-comparatives.org

You just read:

AV-Comparatives Attends Virus Bulletin Conference: Ensuring Excellence in Security Testing

Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, IT Industry, Technology, Telecommunications, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Peter Stelzhammer
AV-Comparatives
+43 512 287788 media@av-comparatives.org
Company/Organization
AV-Comparatives
Grabenweg 68
Innsbruck, 6020
Austria
+43 512287788
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

AV-Comparatives is an independent organization offering systematic testing that checks whether security software, such as PC/Mac-based antivirus products and mobile security solutions, lives up to its promises. Using one of the largest sample collections worldwide, it creates a real-world environment for truly accurate testing. AV-Comparatives offers freely accessible results to individuals, news organizations and scientific institutions. Certification by AV-Comparatives provides an official seal of approval for software performance which is globally recognized. The story of AV-Comparatives began the way it does with so many computer users, namely with a virus infection. In 1993, Andreas Clementi was hit by a computer virus: the “November 17 virus – NOV_17.855”. This awakened his interest. Andreas was not satisfied with the sometimes very contradictory tests of antivirus programs in computer magazines, and so began the intensive investigation of malware and antivirus software, which continues to this day. In 1999, he founded AV-Comparatives as a student project at the University of Innsbruck. This was done purely out of technical interest, to see how good the products of different manufacturers actually are. The response was enormous, as the manufacturers of antivirus software became aware of the duo in Innsbruck and wanted to take part in the tests.

AV-Comparatives

More From This Author
AV-Comparatives nimmt an der Virus Bulletin Konferenz teil: Hervorragende Sicherheitstests gewährleistet
AV-Comparatives Attends Virus Bulletin Conference: Ensuring Excellence in Security Testing
An Invitation to Rigorous Excellence: Join AV-Comparatives’ Main-Test Series 2024
View All Stories From This Author