QuoteWerks Awarded “Best Partner Involvement” at ASCII EDGE Event in Chicago, Illinois

"We're truly honored to receive this recognition from MSPs, VARs, and IT business owners. It's a testament to our commitment to serving the ASCII community and the IT community as a whole."
— Brian Laufer, Vice President of QuoteWerks
ORLANDO, FL, USA, September 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The ASCII Group is a membership-based community of independent North American MSPs, MSSPs, and Solution Providers. At the 2023 ASCII Edge event in Chicago on September 21, QuoteWerks was recognized with the Best Partner Involvement award. The winners at each event are selected based on the votes by the MSPs and IT business owners in attendance. At the end of the year, the winner of the ASCII Cup is determined by tabulating the results of all nine events.

"We're truly honored to receive this recognition from MSPs, VARs, and IT business owners. It's a testament to our commitment to serving the ASCII community and the IT community as a whole,” explained Brian Laufer, Vice President of QuoteWerks. “ASCII Edge events have always been a great forum to collaborate with industry leaders, customers, leads, and other vendors to ensure the community has the resources they need to integrate and create dynamic, interactive sales quotes in an ever-changing environment."

The ASCII Edge events bring together nearly 1,500 IT solution providers, dozens of technology vendors, and key industry leaders in a two-day format that incorporates extensive peer networking, education, and collaboration. With events in nine markets across North America, the series focuses on areas that help MSPs advance and move their businesses forward, through the power of community and its offerings.

With an emphasis on peer-to-peer knowledge sharing, ASCII Edge events are designed for qualified IT professionals and MSPs. For more information on ASCII Edge, please visit https://events.ascii.com/. Follow ASCII on Twitter @asciigroup and #ASCIIEDGE.

About The ASCII Group, Inc:
The ASCII Group is the premier community of North American MSPs, MSSPs and Solution Providers. The Group has members located throughout the U.S. and Canada, and membership encompasses everyone from credentialed MSPs serving the SMB community to multi-location solution providers with a national and international reach. Founded in 1984, ASCII provides services to members including leveraged purchasing programs, education and training, marketing assistance, extensive peer interaction and more. ASCII works with a vibrant ecosystem of leading and major technology vendors that complement the ASCII community and support the mission of helping MSPs to grow their businesses. For more information, please visit www.ascii.com.

About Aspire Technologies, Inc. and QuoteWerks
QuoteWerks is a product of Aspire Technologies, Inc. Founded in 1993 by John C. Lewe IV, the self-funded company that focuses on development and integrations with quoting and procurement software. QuoteWerks is a scalable, highly connectable and customizable solution that increases sales productivity from single-user organizations to enterprise environments. The platform integrates with leading contact management software,
as well as many MSP-centric leasing, purchasing and payments solutions.
QuoteWerks is used by over 88,000 users worldwide in over 101 countries. For more information, please visit www.quotewerks.com.

QuoteWerks is a registered trademark of Aspire Technologies, Inc. Other trademarks referenced are the property of their respective owners.

An Introduction to QuoteWerks

A privately held company, Aspire Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1993 under the name Creative Software by John C. Lewe IV. Having founded the company 29 years ago, John is actively involved in every aspect of the company's operations and actively leads our development team, ensuring that the company's mission is fully realized on a daily basis. Corporate headquarters is located at 4901 Vineland Road, Suite 250 Orlando, FL 32811. The self-funded company focuses on quoting/ordering software integration with leading contact management software such as ACT!, Autotask, ConnectWise Manage, GoldMine, Google Contacts, Hubspot, Kaseya BMS, Maximizer Desktop, Maximizer CRM Live, Microsoft Dynamics CRM, Outlook, salesforce.com, SugarCRM, and ZohoCRM. Aspire's top-selling product is QuoteWerks. Selling to a variety of markets, Aspire Technologies, Inc. has built its position in the marketplace with QuoteWerks as a small to middle market leader by providing the sales quoting and proposal solution that has the ease of use of spreadsheet software, with the feature set, power, and flexibility of high-end custom solutions without the associated costs and complexities. QuoteWerks strategically addresses the pressing needs of the Small to Medium Enterprise, providing a scalable, integrated and customizable solution that increases productivity to unmatched levels from a single-user environment all the way up to the enterprise environment. QuoteWerks, formerly "Quote Pro", has gone through many changes rapidly responding to user feedback. Aspire Technologies, Inc. appreciates the working relationship that it holds with its customers. We believe that this customer interaction is the reason for our success. QuoteWerks is used by over 88,000 users worldwide in over 101 countries.

