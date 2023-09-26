VT Route 78 Highgate by John Deere Dealship
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
St Albans
News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
Vt Rouite 78 in Highgate by Parizo rd and the the John Deere dealership is closed at this time due to a crash.
This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.