The President of Turkmenistan received the Governor of the Astrakhan region of Russia

26/09/2023

On September 25, 2023, the President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov received the Governor of the Astrakhan region of the Russian Federation Igor Babushkin.

The head of one the largest region of Russia warmly congratulated the head of state on his birthday and national holiday - the 32nd anniversary of the Independence of Turkmenistan. As I. Babushkin emphasized, he is very pleased to visit Turkmenistan, with which the Astrakhan region has long-standing relations of friendship and fruitful partnership, dynamically developing in various directions.

Thanking the guest for his congratulations, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov noted that strengthening and further expanding the constructive dialogue with Russia, including with its regions, is one of the priority areas of Turkmenistan’s foreign policy.

During the interested exchange of views on the current state and priorities of interaction, the President of Turkmenistan and the head of the regional administration of the Russian Federation stated with satisfaction that the recent relationship between Turkmenistan and the Astrakhan region has been characterized by active dynamics.

During the meeting, it was also noted that there were common goals in expanding the range of products in mutual trade. In this regard, it was emphasized that the Turkmen side is interested in establishing closer contacts between representatives of the business community.

Continuing the topic, it was noted that in the future, the maximum realization of the potential of the Turkmenbashi International Seaport will be in great demand. President Serdar Berdimuhamedov expressed his readiness to consider constructive proposals for the use of transport and transit opportunities between the port of Turkmenbashi and the ports of the Astrakhan region.

The head of state also emphasized the advisability of interested departments and representatives of the private sector of our country studying the possibilities of Astrakhan special economic zones to expand investment cooperation, assuring that Turkmenistan intends to further develop partnerships with the Astrakhan region.