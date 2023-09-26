Snap&Go by IDENTI Medical Selected to Exhibit at Vizient Innovative Technology Exchange with Partner Southwest Solutions
IDENTI's groundbreaking point-of-care documentation technology is to be showcased at Vizient's health tech innovation event in October.NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, US, September 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Snap & Go, new patent-protected image recognition technology, has been selected to be showcased at Vizient’s Innovative Technology Exchange in Texas, on October 3rd, by IDENTI's partner, Southwest Solutions Group.
Snap&Go by IDENTI Medical, uses image sensing technology, combined with AI and machine learning algorithms, to achieve full and accurate product capture at the point of use, by simply snapping an image.
The image-to-data revolution makes the task of documenting product usage and charge capture in surgery a quick and effortless task, and the data collected feeds the hospital EMR, ERP and MMIS systems. The next-generation technology enhances patient safety, supports optimized inventory management and boosts case revenue.
IDENTI’s partner Southwest Solutions Group, provides innovative space saving systems, including medical storage solutions for the healthcare sector. They will be providing a live demo of Snap&Go at the event, so that participants can see computer vision in action.
Vizient’s Innovative Technology Exchange takes place annually and is designed to exhibit the latest cutting-edge technology. Participants include supply chain and clinical leaders from Vizient’s provider-base, and they will have a unique opportunity to view advanced healthcare technology, designed to improve healthcare delivery and enhance business performance.
Shlomo Matityaho, CEO of IDENTI commented, “We are very excited that our partners, Southwest Solutions, are presenting Snap&Go at Vizient’s Innovative Technology Exchange. Snap&Go achieves 100% data collection at the point of care. It takes all of the effort out of surgical documentation, while improving data integrity and optimizing clinical, operational and financial performance.”
About IDENTI Medical
IDENTI Medical is a healthcare technology company specializing in data sensing solutions. The company's mission is to improve patient outcomes and provider performance by providing real-time, accurate supply chain data. IDENTI Medical’s cutting-edge technology, a combination of smart tools and sophisticated AI cloud software, gives healthcare providers the ability to more effectively manage high-value inventory, as well as other medical consumables, in their surgical spaces.
