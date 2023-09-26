AVer Europe and Tablet Academy Join Forces to Further Support Education Environments

AVer Europe and Tablet Academy Partnership

ROTTERDAM, UNITED KINGDOM, September 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AVer Information Europe B.V. a leading innovator in education and corporate markets, is thrilled to announce a strategic partnership with Tablet Academy. This partnership brings together two industry leaders committed to enhancing the digital learning experience for students and the 21st century skill-set of educators worldwide.

Tablet Academy, a renowned provider of consultancy and professional development services in the digital transformation of education, has a strong reputation for empowering teachers and schools with the skills and knowledge needed to integrate technology effectively into their classrooms. AVer Europe, a leading provider of AV solutions, has consistently delivered cutting-edge audio-visual products designed to enhance teaching and learning environments.

"We are excited to embark on this collaborative journey with Tablet Academy and AVer Europe," said Rene Buhay, SVP Sales & Marketing at AVer Europe. "This partnership is a testament to our commitment to improving education through innovative technology solutions. Together, we aim to empower educators and students with the tools they need to excel in today's digital world."

Professor Steve Molyneux, President and cofounder of Tablet Academy expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership, saying, “Many education institutions separate the procurement of technology from the skills necessary for staff and students to make best use of it in an educational setting. Our partnership with Aver Europe will ensure that AVer education customers will not only have access to cutting edge AV technology, but also the skills required to offer teaching and learning environments fit for the 4th Industrial Age.”

Jose Rincon, Product Manager at AVer Europe added: "We are thrilled to share that AVer Europe is significantly expanding our AI investments, especially in auto-tracking cameras and visualizers. With breakthrough features like automatic image rotation, transparent modes, curve flattening, and AI for tracking teachers in a natural way, allowing them to interact with pupils seamlessly thanks to built-in face detection technology in our cameras, our goal is to elevate the teaching and learning experience. By partnering with Tablet Academy, we aim to empower educators and professionals with innovative tools that simplify content creation and enhance engagement."

Under this partnership, Tablet Academy and AVer Europe will work together on initiatives aimed at:

• Providing comprehensive professional development programs for educators to effectively integrate technology into their teaching methodologies.

• Developing innovative audio-visual solutions tailored to the evolving needs of the education sector.

• The partnership represents a shared commitment to improving educational outcomes and ensuring that students have access to the best possible learning experiences.

For more information about this exciting partnership and the initiatives it will bring, please visit www.avereurope.com

About Tablet Academy

With a presence in over 25 countries, Tablet Academy provides digital transformation consultancy and training services to the governments, school federations, and individual schools across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its staff consists of educationalists from a wide range of subject areas, making it the ideal partner to fully understand the needs of education customers.

About AVer Europe

AVer Europe provides intelligent technological solutions to harness the power of visual communications for business and education. With over 20 years of research, development and manufacturing excellence AVer holds numerous international design, innovation, application, and service awards for exceptional product usability, reliability and customer satisfaction.

