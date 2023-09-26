Wind Turbine Casting Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2023-2032

Wind Turbine Casting Global Market Report 2023

The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

The wind turbine casting market size is expected to grow to $2.78 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 6.4%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The wind turbine casting market is expected to hit $2.78 billion in 2027 with a 6.4% CAGR, per TBRC's Wind Turbine Casting Global Market Report 2023.

The wind turbine casting market grows with renewable energy demand. Asia-Pacific leads in market share. Major players: Suzlon, Sinovel, Mingyang, Vestas, DHI DCW, Premier Heavy Engineering, Goldwind, Enercon, SHW Casting Technologies.

Wind Turbine Casting Market Segments

• By Type: Horizontal Axis, Vertical Axis

• By Material: Copper, Glass-Reinforced Plastic, Concrete

• By Application: Onshore, Offshore

• By End-User: Industrial, Commercial, Residential

• By Geography: The global wind turbine casting market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Wind turbine casting refers to components that are cast or moulded according to specifications and then assembled to construct wind energy systems. It is designed to capture the air that flows through them in a small pocket of air, pulling the blade down and causing it to revolve.

