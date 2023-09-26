St. Johnsbury Barracks / Negligent Operation, Excessive Speed
VSP News Release-Incident
CASE#: 23A4007094
TROOPER FULL NAME: Griffin Pearson
STATION: St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 9-25-23 at 2334 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: US-2 / N. Danville Rd., St. Johnsbury
VIOLATION: Negligent Operation, Excessive Speed
ACCUSED: Jeffrey Russell II
AGE: 44
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Montpelier, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, Troopers with the Vermont State Police – St. Johnsbury Barracks were on patrol along US-2 when they observed a vehicle pull over and stop along the shoulder of US-2 eastbound. As Troopers prepared to assist the motorist, the vehicle in question suddenly merged back onto the highway failing to use their turn signal and accelerated at a high rate of speed. The operator of the vehicle, later identified as Jeffrey Russell II (44) of Montpelier, failed to maintain his lane and was found to be traveling at an excessively high rate of speed. Upon seeing these violations, Troopers initiated a traffic stop. Once stopped, Russell was taken into custody and transported to the Vermont State Police Barracks for processing. He was later cited to appear in Caledonia Superior Court on November 13, 2023 at 0830 hours to answer for charges of Negligent Operation and Excessive Speed.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 11-13-23 at 0830 hours
COURT: Caledonia
LODGED - LOCATION: No
MUG SHOT: Yes
*Please note: Court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Griffin Pearson
Troop “A” St. Johnsbury Barrack
1068 US-5 #1
St. Johnsbury, VT 05819