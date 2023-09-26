Pacific Tourism Organisation joins key aviation players in Port Vila for Regional Aviation Action Plan Workshop

The Pacific Tourism Organisation (SPTO) recently participated in the Aviation Commercial Industry and Pacific Regional Aviation Action Plan Development Workshop in Port Villa Vanuatu. Participants from the International Air Transport Association (IATA), Association of South Pacific Airlines (ASPA), Pacific Region Infrastructure Facility (PRIF), and National Ministries of Aviation and Airline representatives attended the two-day workshop.

Aviation Ministers encouraged the commercial industry meeting after the 2nd Regional Aviation Ministers Meeting (RAMM2) in June 2023. This meeting was to address current commercial challenges in aviation and propose potential solutions. Outcomes from the industry meeting will be presented to the Ministers at the 3rd Regional Aviation Ministers Meeting in Nauru in November 2023. (RAMM3).

The primary scope of the workshop was forward-looking, building the foundations laid by the Pacific Regional Aviation Strategy and focusing on key strategic moves aimed at improving aviation in the region. By consolidating the collective expertise and knowledge of industry experts, regulators, government bodies, airlines, airport authorities, and other stakeholders, we intend to design a well-rounded and actionable plan that can significantly impact the growth and sustainability of the aviation sector.

SPTO Chief Executive Officer Christopher Cocker said the workshop also allowed participants to contribute to developing the draft Pacific Regional Aviation Action Plan (PRAAP) as the proposed PRAAP sits directly under the Pacific Regional Aviation Strategy 2022-2032.

“PRAAP will set out the immediate and long-term actions that we as a collective region will have to collaborate on, and working with SPTO is vital to improve air connectivity in the Pacific. SPTO works closely with the Pacific Aviation Safety Office (PASO) to include tourism and SPTO key recommendations in the Pacific Regional Aviation Action Plan (PRAP), included in the 2050 Implementation Plan under the theme of technology and connectivity. We (SPTO) were also fortunate to present to the representatives from the National Ministries of Aviation, ensuring a better understanding of the strong linkages between tourism and aviation and the importance of highlighting improving regional air connectivity to make tourism happen in the Pacific, particularly to benefit the Small Island States,” Mr Cocker said.