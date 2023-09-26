Frank Stronach, World Renown Auto Parts Legend, Taps CYPFER As Chief Digital Security Advisor

The man behind one of the largest and iconic auto parts companies isn’t ready to retire anytime soon

LONDON, UK, September 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Frank Stronach, Chairman of Stronach International, announced the appointment of cyber security pioneer, Mr. Daniel Tobok CEO CYPFER, to oversee and manage his digital security as he builds out his various projects for lasting impact.

“At this stage of my life, I am building businesses and making investments that aim to improve the human condition through the implementation of thinking on how to make a difference in the world through responsible investment, governance, and management” shares Stronach. “And, when you rock the boat, you will invite the waves; and this is precisely why I require sound cyber-security and responsiveness” says Stronach.

Stronach who just turned 91-years of age, is Austrian-born and is one of Canada's best known entrepreneurs and an inductee in the Automotive Hall of Fame. He started a one-man tool and die shop in a rented garage and by sharing profits with his employees was able to build his company into Magna International Inc., one of the world's largest automotive suppliers.

Today, Magna employs over 174,000 people at 454 manufacturing and R&D centres in 30 countries with annual sales of more than $40 billion. In addition to more than seven decades of experience as a successful business owner, he has served on numerous corporate, government, and university boards, including the NASDAQ stock exchange.

In August, according to reports by Bruce Bisping of The Star Tribune, The Margaret A. Cargill Foundation, Minnesota’s largest philanthropic organization based in Eden Prairie, is named after an heiress to the Cargill corporate fortune and was the victim of a cyber-attack. Threat actors stole $1 million from the Margaret A. Cargill Foundation by intercepting money to one of its grant winners. “It's part of a general rise in cyberattacks on nonprofits and foundations” shares Daniel Tobok.

“Entrepreneurs that are successful and build equally powerful philanthropic initiatives don’t often invest equal resources, time, and attention into cyber security and intelligence like they would in their traditional businesses. But the trend is forming, and I am delighted to see that Mr. Stronach, a seasoned and accomplished business veteran, understands the threat concern and is being proactive about it” concludes Tobok.

