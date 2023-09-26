B’NAI TORAH CONGREGATION LAUNCHES B’NAI MITZVAH PROGRAM FOR CHILDREN WITH DIVERSE LEARNING NEEDS

B'nai Torah Congregation HaMakom. Photo credit Nathan Anderson HaMakom

HaMakom Journey Will Tailor Bar and Bat Mitzvah Experiences to Those with Autism, ADHD, Down Syndrome, and Other Diverse Needs

I am thrilled to be a part of this program and give all children the profound sense of belonging that they deserve, and which defines our inclusive community here at B’nai Torah.” — Fred Berkowitz, Director of the HaMakom Program