Scrubbed Joins the Accounting Profession’s Search for Staffing Solutions

HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Center for Accounting Transformation is proud to announce Scrubbed, a leading accounting, tax, and financial professional services company, joined the search for staffing solutions as a sponsor of our Staffing Strategies Research, a groundbreaking initiative hosted by the Center and CPA Trendlines. This partnership emphasizes Scrubbed's dedication to advancing professional best practices and contributing to data-driven decision-making in the world of staffing and human resources.

“Staffing is a significant pain point amongst most CPA firms in the US, and it is a very pertinent topic in the current landscape,” said Gani Laguisma, Scrubbed’s co-founder and managing member. “It's about fostering a collaborative environment where we can all work towards finding viable solutions.”

Laguisma, with more than 30 years of accounting, auditing, and consulting experience with EY in the US and abroad, was a former assurance and audit partner with OUM & Co. LLP, a BDO Alliance member firm in the United States. He co-founded Scrubbed 10 years ago and grew it to 1000+ professionals serving the accounting, finance, and assurance needs of clients across the globe.

“Joining forces on our Staffing Strategies Research initiative reflects Scrubbed's continued commitment to not only providing the best financial services but also supporting and contributing to the broader business best practices knowledgebase,” said Donny Shimamoto, CPA/CITP, CGMA, the inspiration architect of the Center for Accounting Transformation. “Thanks to this sponsorship, we will be able to increase the reach of our research, better facilitate knowledge sharing and foster innovation in staffing strategies.”

Shimamoto, who is also the founder and managing director of IntrapriseTechKnowlogies, added, “We are delighted to work with another committed member of the accounting profession to come together and find workable answers to the talent shortage we seem to all be facing. Plus, we think these results may also shed light on possible HR solutions for other professional areas.”

Shimamoto added, "With their contribution, we are a step closer to redefining how accounting firms and finance departments approach staffing needs and workload management to enable better work-life balance."

The Staffing Strategies Research, a short survey that takes less than 10 minutes on average to complete, dives into a diverse set of staffing strategies to better understand and navigate the rapidly evolving workforce landscape. By working hand-in-hand with thought leaders, industry experts, researchers, and businesses of all sizes, the initiative aims to offer actionable insights and data-driven recommendations to address staffing challenges head-on.

As part of their sponsorship, Scrubbed will be supporting various webinars as well as participating in a working group organized by the Staffing Strategies Research initiative throughout the year. The company will also offer insights from a financial viewpoint, shedding light on how staffing strategies can impact a company's bottom line.

“We hope to gain a better insight into the current staffing situations across firms of different sizes,” Laguisma said. “This understanding will enable Scrubbed to tailor solutions and partner with firms to effectively address and alleviate their staffing challenges, fostering a more efficient and harmonious working environment in the industry.”

He added, “While we anticipate the results might highlight a considerable amount of challenges, especially for mid-sized to smaller firms where attracting top talent is a more significant challenge, we also hope to uncover innovative strategies that are being employed successfully. It's about understanding the landscape in its entirety, both the challenges and the solutions that are proving effective.”

Take the short survey now: https://improvetheworld.net/staffing-strategies-research/.

The Staffing Strategies Research aims to revolutionize the way businesses approach staffing. Through comprehensive research, partnerships, and data analysis, the initiative is set to offer a roadmap for companies navigating the complexities of modern staffing. It is proudly supported by Scrubbed, CPA Trendlines, Botkeeper, IFAC, Allinial Global, Hire Effect, the AICPA, Asia Pacific Allinial Global, Accountests, Canopy, Tax Titans, Insightful Accountant, Audit Club, AICPA Leadership Academy Alumni, Business Success Solutions, Intend2Lead, AGN, the California Society of CPAs, the Maine Society of CPAs, the Minnesota Society of CPAs, the Nevada Society of CPAs, and the Virginia Society of CPAs.

About Scrubbed:

Founded in 2012, Scrubbed is a full-service accounting, tax, and financial services company dedicated to providing clients with high-quality, on-demand services that simplify complex financial processes and operations. With a robust team of experienced professionals, Scrubbed offers its expertise to businesses of all sizes, from startups to established enterprises. For more information, visit https://scrubbed.net/about-us/.