Heart Transplant Survivor and Bel-Air’s TV Actor Brooklyn McLinn Celebrates World Heart Day at First Wellness Walk
EINPresswire.com/ -- Renowned actor Brooklyn McLinn, best known for his role in the hit TV series "Bel-Air," is set to launch the inaugural What The Heart Wants first wellness walk event in celebration of World Heart Day. The event will take place at 8:00 a.m. on September 30, 2023 at Redondo Beach Pier in Redondo Beach, California, marking a significant occasion to promote heart health awareness and well-being. In honor of Brooklyn McLinn’s heart transplant journey, the organization is supported by the American Heart Association, Kyles Family Foundation, Concerned Citizens Community Involvement, Berry Dynamic Agency, ADMP Events Inc, Haltere Group, and DJ Bobcat.
Brooklyn McLinn, whose compelling performances have captivated audiences worldwide, is taking a step beyond the screen to champion a cause close to his heart—literally. Recognizing the importance of heart health, McLinn will be joined by other honorary guests at the first wellness walk, which aims to raise awareness about cardiovascular health, the leading cause of mortality globally.
The first wellness walk is an initiative that encourages individuals and communities to prioritize heart health through physical activity, lifestyle changes, and education. Participants will embark on a scenic walk, symbolizing their commitment to heart-healthy living, while also enjoying a range of wellness activities and educational sessions.
Brooklyn McLinn shared his enthusiasm for the event, saying, "I'm grateful to be alive and share my testimony in honor of World Heart Day. Heart health is a cause that touches us all, and it's crucial that we raise awareness about the importance of a healthy lifestyle. I look forward to joining the community in promoting well-being and supporting heart health initiatives."
Attendees can engage in informative sessions on heart-healthy living, including nutrition, exercise, and stress management. Free health screenings will be available, providing valuable insights into one's cardiovascular well-being. Exhibitors will showcase innovative health and wellness products and services.
“Our Me-We attitude promotes the community development concept of without you, there is no me," states Brooklyn McLinn, Founder of What The Heart Wants Wellness Organization. “We must listen to our bodies and not ignore the signs.”
World Heart Day, celebrated annually on September 29th, is a global campaign initiated by the World Heart Federation to raise awareness about heart disease and stroke prevention. What The Heart Wants first wellness walk aligns with the campaign's goal of encouraging individuals to make heart-healthy choices in their daily lives.
For more information about how to get involved and to register for the event, please visit www.wthwwellness.org. or email info@wthwwellness.org.
Ciara Suesberry
Brooklyn McLinn, whose compelling performances have captivated audiences worldwide, is taking a step beyond the screen to champion a cause close to his heart—literally. Recognizing the importance of heart health, McLinn will be joined by other honorary guests at the first wellness walk, which aims to raise awareness about cardiovascular health, the leading cause of mortality globally.
The first wellness walk is an initiative that encourages individuals and communities to prioritize heart health through physical activity, lifestyle changes, and education. Participants will embark on a scenic walk, symbolizing their commitment to heart-healthy living, while also enjoying a range of wellness activities and educational sessions.
Brooklyn McLinn shared his enthusiasm for the event, saying, "I'm grateful to be alive and share my testimony in honor of World Heart Day. Heart health is a cause that touches us all, and it's crucial that we raise awareness about the importance of a healthy lifestyle. I look forward to joining the community in promoting well-being and supporting heart health initiatives."
Attendees can engage in informative sessions on heart-healthy living, including nutrition, exercise, and stress management. Free health screenings will be available, providing valuable insights into one's cardiovascular well-being. Exhibitors will showcase innovative health and wellness products and services.
“Our Me-We attitude promotes the community development concept of without you, there is no me," states Brooklyn McLinn, Founder of What The Heart Wants Wellness Organization. “We must listen to our bodies and not ignore the signs.”
World Heart Day, celebrated annually on September 29th, is a global campaign initiated by the World Heart Federation to raise awareness about heart disease and stroke prevention. What The Heart Wants first wellness walk aligns with the campaign's goal of encouraging individuals to make heart-healthy choices in their daily lives.
For more information about how to get involved and to register for the event, please visit www.wthwwellness.org. or email info@wthwwellness.org.
Ciara Suesberry
Berry Dynamic Agency
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Instagram