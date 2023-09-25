Quarterly veterans meeting scheduled for October

The Wyoming Veterans Commission will hold a quarterly meeting on Monday, Oct. 16, at 9 a.m. The meeting will be in the Pronghorn Board Room, TEC 136D, at the Gillette College Technical Center, located at 3251 S. 4-J Rd., in Gillette, Wyo.

Veterans from around the state, especially Northeast Wyoming, are invited to attend. Interested parties can also join the meeting via phone by dialing 1-747-235-3902 and enter the PIN: 267953522#, or join via video link at https://meet.google.com/pgq- cmwc-thq

For more information, contact the Veterans Commission at 307-777-8152.